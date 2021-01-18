If you aren't already fallen in love with the Vice President-elect and her hubby, then just wait until you hear the story of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's first date. During a Jan. 17 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Harris provided details about their momentous blind date in 2013, including a secret that even Emhoff didn't know. Apparently — even though her friend said she shouldn't — Harris Googled Emhoff before they met for the first time. "She said, 'Just trust me. Just trust me.' You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it," Harris admitted. "She said, 'Don't Google him.' I did!" And apparently, that was news to Emhoff as well.

The Second Gentleman-to-be also revealed that, before the date, he left Harris a "ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year." Um, I would like to hear said voicemail, please. "It was adorable," Harris said of the voicemail. "The thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He's just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about." OK, it's official, everyone: I don't think I could love Harris and Emhoff more if I tried.

Harris and Emhoff's life-changing blind date was set up by one of Emhoff's clients, filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, and his wife, PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, who's a close friend of Harris. During an August 2020 interview with NBC News, Emhoff said — as soon as Chrisette Hudlin mentioned Harris' name and suggested setting them up — he remembered Harris was the attorney general of California and responded, "Oh my god, she's hot." Hudlin then gave him Harris' number, and the rest is history.

Harris elaborated on their first date and the aftermath in her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold. "The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months. 'I'm too old to play games or hide the ball,' the email read. 'I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,'" she recalled. By March 2014, the couple was engaged, and just five months later, they had an intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, which was officiated by Harris' sister, Maya.

Moral of the story: A little pre-date Googling never hurts. Keep on being adorable, you two.