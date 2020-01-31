Kaia Gerber really got fans talking with her latest cryptic Instagram. The 18-year-old star usually posts snaps of her modeling gigs, photoshoots, or vacations, so when she posted something totally different, fans were instantly caught off guard and left wondering what it could mean. Kaia Gerber's parenting book Instagram has fans asking one burning question.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, Gerber shared a mysterious photo on her Instagram Story that showed her holding a pint of ice cream in one hand, while covering her face with a parenting book called The One Minute Mother by Spencer Johnson in the other. "READ INTO THIS," Gerber captioned the post.

And read into it, fans did. Shortly after her post went live, fans on Twitter began questioning whether Gerber, who reportedly broke up with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in early January, was cryptically announcing she's pregnant. Gerber's reps did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the speculation.

While some fans are convinced Gerber is expecting, others aren't so convinced, insisting her post must be a joke. Check out the photo that started it all:

Rumors about Gerber's reported relationship with Davidson first sparked in October 2019, after the pair was spotted grabbing lunch at a New York City restaurant. Gerber then wore a mysterious "P" necklace to a red carpet event that November, which only fueled rumors more. Neither star ever addressed the dating rumors directly, but Davidson did seemingly allude to the relationship on a December 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live.

"You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," Davidson joked to Colin Jost, who's engaged to Scarlett Johansson. Hear Davidson's comments near the 0:27 mark below.

Gerber has yet to address the pregnancy speculation surrounding her post directly, but my money is definitely on this whole situation being one big misunderstanding.