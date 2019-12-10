Kaia Gerber's New A-Line Pixie Cut Is So Short, It's Barely A Bob Anymore

Kaia Gerber has been sporting short hair since the summer, but her latest chop has definitely taken things to the next level. If you haven't seen it yet, Kaia Gerber's A-line pixie is so short, it's hardly a bob at this point. The new shape really puts the model's sculpted jawline on display, and at this rate, it looks like she's slowly but surely working her way to a full-blown pixie cut. Only time will tell, but for now, we can enjoy this new style in all its glory.

Kaia Gerber had your standard brown, shoulder-length hair until June of 2019, when she opted for a bob that really elevated her look. Suddenly, she went from natural beauty to full-blown model, and it became clear short hair would remain her "thing." She's touched up her strands since the original chop, but for the most part, she's kept the same chin-framing length — that is, until her latest haircut. Gerber posted a photo on Instagram that showcased strands skimming just below her ears. Still, it wasn't until I saw another selfie on her Instagram Story that I realized just how short she'd gone.

Here's Gerber's OG cut, a clean, classic bob:

Here's her latest mirror selfie, in which her strands look significantly shorter:

Now, get ready to see just how much shorter. On the same day, Gerber uploaded another selfie to her Instagram Story showcasing the haircut from a more head-on angle, and it looks completely different. This time around, you can tell she's gone for super-short layers up top, especially toward the front of her face.

Think of her new 'do as the world's chicest bowl cut:

I love this cut! Who else could pull off such a unique shape? Gerber's fierce jawline is on full display, and I can just see the edgy angles of this cut dolled up with some cute hair accessories.

Exhibit A: Gerber wore a black padded headband with her new 'do at the Chanel Fashion Métiers d’art Show, and the contrast was on point:

Long or short, Gerber's hair is always gorgeous, but I've got my fingers crossed she really is on the road to a full-blown pixie. Kaia, if you're reading this, just do it! You're going to rock it!