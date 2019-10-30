15 Winter Hair Accessories Under $30 That Will Elevate Any Hairstyle

That saying "what's old is new again" rings especially true with hair accessories this year. While headbands, scrunchies, barrettes, and snap clips have all made a major come back the past few months, they've done so in a very glitzy, bedazzled fashion. That's right, hair accessories are back again and they're bigger and more blinged-out than ever — but that doesn't mean that they have to be expensive. I've rounded up 15 different winter hair accessories under $30, so you can embrace the bedazzled hair clips and headbands trend while on a budget.

Hair accessories were seen everywhere in the early 1990s, but they were more about utility and less about glamour. But for the past year or so, hair accessories have resurfaced with vengeance with a major focus on texture and shine. From padded & braided headbands, to velvet scrunchies, to rhinestone bobby pins, to barrettes with pearls, it seems that the trend is the bigger and shinier — the better.

And while hair accessories can obviously be worn all year round, I've rounded up some of the best winter hair accessories that feature even more luxe fabrics and shimmer, so they're perfect for all of those upcoming holiday parties.

Bobby Pins With Words On Them

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan is known for styling celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and Olivia Culpo, so she knows a thing or two about hair trends. So much so that she's teamed up with hair accessories brands Kitsch once again to create the third Justine Marjan x Kitsch collection which features a number of bedazzled hair accessories. But the true star players throughout all of the collections have been the rhinestoned word bobby pins. Justine teamed up with Kitsch to create bobby pins baring words like "Icon," "Glam," and now "Queen," and these OG clips have sparked a major trend and are now seen everywhere.

If you take a scroll through Marjan's Instagram you can see the word bobby pins paired with a lot of other rhinestone clips on long braids for a look that is quite extra, or you can see them used by themselves as a staple piece on sleek, slicked-back hair.

Velvet Scrunchies

Velvet scrunchies are a great way to hold your hair up without creasing or snagging your strands. Haircare and tool brand Beachwaver created this pair of two pink scrunchies to tie your hair back, while adding a touch of luxe velvet.

(Faux) Leather Headbands

For just $10, you can add this faux leather headband by Scünci to your hair style for an edgy take on any look.

Silk Scrunchies

SHHH Silk creates silk pillowcases and eye masks that are beneficial to your hair and skin while you sleep. SHHH Silk's scrunchies are designed to eliminate creases and breakage, and they're now made to also look super cute in your hair thanks to this oversized lilac scrunchie.

Gold Shaped Bobby Pins

Using a number of bobby pins in a variety of shapes will add even more dimension to any look so that you can embrace the eccentric hair accessories trends. You can get this pack of seven Riviera hair clips for just $10 at Ulta.

Pearl Clips

The Hair Edit's Gilded Glam Set is available exclusively at Ulta for the holiday season and it features three different clips. There is a pin with three pearl accents, a pearl studded clip, and a sleek gold pin.

Hair Cuffs

If you're opting out of "Cuffing Season" when it comes to your romantic life, you can still add a variation of cuffs to your look this season with this gold hair cuff by The Hair Edit. It's available right now at Ulta for just $10 and it gives any ponytail a little oomph.

Ombre Scrunchies

What's better than one velvet scrunchie? A few velvet scrunchies worn together to create an ombre effect. Kitsch's black and grey velvet scrunchies are thin enough to be worn together, and are all very gentle on your strands so you don't have to worry about snagging or creases.

Personalized Hair Clips

Ok, if you want to be super extra with this bedazzled hair accessories trend then you can cop a personalized gold hair clip from Baublebar for $28. You can choose to do a name or initials and opt for silver, pink, or blue text.

Satin Headwraps

The silky hair piece trend is alive and well with headwraps too. You can snag this Sincerely Jules by Scünci Double Twist Satin Pink Headwrap in this dreamy lavender color from Target for $8.

Pearl Headbands

This headband features double rows of pearls to add even more volume to any hair style. It can be worn with silky, sleek straight hair, or voluminous waves, depending on just how much volume you want.

Velvet Braided Headbands

Padded headbands are having a big moment, and this magenta braided padded headband from Scünci's Disney Frozen collection embodies quite a few of the current hair accessories trends.

Rhinestone Snap Clips

Snap clips are back, but they're no longer just used to tame fly-aways, they're now designed to add an extra touch of sparkle to any look. These rhinestone snap clips by Forever 21 will do just that for just $5.

Velvet Bedazzled Headbands

This velvet headband by Forever 21 has a knot in the center for even more dimension, and it can be worn with a formal dress for any holiday party, or with jeans and a leather jacket for a little added glitz.

Sequins, Sequins, Sequins

Rounding out the list of winter hair accessories is perhaps one of the most extra pieces. You can cop this pink sequinned padded headband from Asos for $16, which is a small price to pay for how it will elevate any look.

Whether you prefer a sleek, slicked-back look, or big voluminous curls, all of these winter hair accessories will add bring a blinged-out element to any style.