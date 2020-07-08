Kacey Musgraves is apparently giving her cowboy some space, and no, I am not coping well. On July 3, the Texas native and her husband of nearly three years took to their Insta Stories to announce their impending divorce with a joint statement, explaining that their marriage "simply just didn't work." Fans are pretty shook, especially considering all of the sweet things Musgraves has said about Ruston Kelly over the years. Ever since they met in early 2016, the country singer has seemed totally smitten with her man, and now Kacey Musgraves' quotes and lyrics about Ruston Kelly have me feeling happy and sad at the same time.

Musgraves and Kelly first met at the famous Nashville joint Bluebird Cafe while Kelly was performing, and apparently, Musgraves immediately felt sparks. After less than a year of dating, Kelly proposed on Christmas Eve 2016, and the following October, the two tied the knot on a farm in Tennessee. "...I married my best friend... barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists," Musgraves wrote in a since-deleted IG post following the wedding. "I've never felt so tranquil and happy." Ugh, my heart! Try not to ugly-cry while reading all of the romantic things Musgraves has said about her ex.

Kelly Brought Color Into Musgraves' World Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "It was just like when Dorothy opens a door in the Wizard of Oz, and the world turns into color from black and white," she said of meeting Kelly while chatting with Texas Monthly in March 2018.

Musgraves Felt Like Kelly Set Her "World On Fire" In Golden Hour's title track, Musgraves sings, "Baby, don't you know / That you're my golden hour / The color of my sky / You've set my world on fire / And I know, I know everything's gonna be all right." Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Musgraves to ask whether "Golden Hour" was written about Kelly but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Musgraves Knew Kelly Was Her "Person" 3 Weeks After Meeting Him "'Butterflies' represents those feelings that you have when you're first meeting somebody and you fall in love," she revealed during an April 2018 interview with NPR. "This was the first song actually that I wrote after meeting my now-husband, so it was about three weeks after I met him. I was all in. I was like, 'This is my person.'"

Kelly Gave Musgraves "Butterflies" In "Butterflies," which she wrote about Kelly, Musgraves sings, "Now you're lifting me up, instead of holding me down / Stealing my heart instead of stealing my crown / Untangled all the strings round my wings that were tied / I didn't know him and I didn't know me / Cloud nine was always out of reach / Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies."

Kelly Made Musgraves Feel Worthy Of Love TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images "When you're with the wrong person, you can be made to feel like you're not worth love, and it can take time or the right person to build those things back up," she said during a May 2018 interview with Taste of Country. "I feel like I came out of a shell that I didn't even know that I was in when I met Ruston, and it's been really transformative."

Musgraves' Relationship With Kelly Allowed Her To Open Her Heart "When you're with someone you truly love to the core and they feel that way about you, there's no sense of panic — or that it's going to come apart," she said during a July 2018 interview with HITS Daily Double. "I'm living in a much more positive light now. It's maybe opened my heart a little. If your personal life isn't crumbling, you can tackle anything with joy and light. I never felt like this."

The Whole 'Golden Hour' Record Was Written About Kelly "...the whole [Golden Hour] record is about him," Musgraves said of Kelly during a Nov. 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "He inspired this entire album and the second that I met him, my world just opened up, and I feel like I bloomed in a lot of ways. I kind of had this metamorphosis of self, and I thank him a lot for that."

Musgraves Wasn't Looking For Love When She Found Kelly "When I found myself getting really happy, and my life turning around, I was a little wary," she told The Independent in Dec. 2018. "I was like, 'Man, I wonder if I'm gonna be able to write. I've never felt like this before.' And it actually ended up being kind of the opposite for me. Just when I thought I was never gonna find any relationship worth a sh*t, he came along. I wasn't looking for it. It changed my world. It made me see the world in a more beautiful way."

Musgraves Knew It Was Love From The Start David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In "Velvet Elvis," Musgraves sings, "You're my velvet Elvis, I ain't never gonna take you down / Making everybody jealous when they step into my house / Soft to the touch, feels like love, knew it as soon as I felt it / You're my velvet Elvis, baby." Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Musgraves to ask whether "Velvet Elvis" was written about Kelly but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Musgraves Couldn't Have Created 'Golden Hour' Without Kelly "I really believe I wouldn't have this album if I hadn't met you and you didn't open my heart like you did," she said to Kelly while accepting the award for best country album at the 2019 Grammys.

Kelly Changed Musgraves' Whole Perspective "I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light," Musgraves told Glamour in March 2019 when asked how her relationship with Kelly had changed her. "After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out."

Musgraves & Kelly Inspired Each Other Creatively "We constantly bounce ideas off of each other all the time," she told PopCulture.com in June 2019. "We're really like-minded in a lot of ways, but we also see things really oppositely sometimes, so it's a nice balance. And to have somebody that does what you do, and likes a lot of the same things you like, and is also very honest, it's nice to have."

Musgraves Felt Like She Met Kelly "In Another Life" Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images In "Oh, What a World," Musgraves sings, "Did I know you once in another life? / Are we here just once or a billion times? / Well, I wish I knew, but it doesn't matter / 'Cause you're here right now, and I know what I feel." Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Musgraves to ask whether "Oh, What a World" was written about Kelly but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Being With Kelly Gave Musgraves More Confidence "Going through my 20s and not being in the right relationships made me put up some walls. You put walls up. You're not happy," she told Marie Claire during a Sept. 2019 interview. "Being on the other side of that, I feel more self-confident. I don't feel daunted putting myself out there. I feel a bit of a softening to myself but also to the world."

Musgraves Thinks Their Relationship Is A "Soul Connection" "We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," she said in a joint statement announcing her and Kelly's decision to divorce. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."