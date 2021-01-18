After months of waiting, fans learned Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's second son's name at long last, and it's just as unique as you'd expect: Phineas. During the Jan. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake opened up about their new addition. "He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," he joked. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." And apparently, Timberlake and Biel's older son, Silas, is taking well to being a big brother... so far. "Right now he's very much liking it," Timberlake added. "Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens." Um, how cute is that nickname?

Rumors about Timberlake and Biel's secret second child first began circulating back in July 2020, when Timberlake's friend and collaborator Brian McKnight accidentally spilled the beans to HollywoodLife. "He just had a new baby," McKnight said. "I think that's going to be really inspiring for him and he'll have some new music based on that." A few months later, Timberlake's fellow *NSYNC alum Lance Bass confirmed the news as well. "The baby is cute, of course — it's Justin and Jessica," he told Entertainment Tonight in September. However, Timberlake never publicly confirmed the news himself until his January 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their first son, Silas Randall, in April 2015. Three years later, Timberlake opened up about the possibility of expanding their family during an January 2018 interview with Zane Lowe. "I want to have as many kids as we can," he told Lowe. A few months later, Biel expressed a similar sentiment. "Kids are amazing. They are really hard, but they are really amazing," she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018. "I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don't know if that is in the cards for us, we will see." Apparently, it was!

It's unclear whether Timberlake and Biel will continue to add to their brood, but I'm just glad they finally confirmed their latest addition. Here's hoping that Silas continues getting along with his little brother, Phineas (and that Timberlake and Biel can eventually get some sleep).