Congratulations are apparently in order for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer's former fellow *NSYNC group member Lance Bass revealed Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had their second baby, making them a family of four. Elite Daily reached out to Timberlake and Biel's reps for confirmation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you had no idea the couple was even expecting, you're not the only one. Unlike other celebrity couples that document their pregnancy journeys on Instagram, Biel and Timberlake have not shared any news with fans about having another baby.

The pair welcomed their first child — a son named Silas Randall — in April 2015. At the time, Biel and Timberlake were very public about sharing baby updates. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer even gushed about his approaching bundle of joy at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards, calling the baby Timberlake and Biel's "greatest creation."

For this rumored pregnancy, fans were left totally in the dark. They didn't get the usual Instagram pictures or comments from the couple. However, looking back now, Biel rarely shared any photos from the waist down for months, which could have hinted she was hiding a baby in her belly all this time. On July 18, the Daily Mail reported Biel gave birth to another baby boy earlier that week, sending fans of the couple into a frenzy over the sudden news.

Even now, Biel and Timberlake have remained silent about the rumors. On Friday, Sept. 25, Bass seemed to confirm the news was true, however. "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass gushed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He couldn't elaborate too much, but he did reveal the other *NSYNC members knew about the baby's reported arrival before anyone else. Now, the *NSYNC group chat is supposedly filled with talk about the newborn. Although he was quick to comment on the baby news, Bass kept his lips sealed when it came to speculation over the child's name. "That's a good question.. Justin would kill me!" he said.

It seems like fans will have to wait until Biel and Timberlake confirm the news themselves in order to find out the answer.