Is it just me, or have we been hearing about some ~interesting~ pairings going on lately? I mean, we've got Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. There's Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. And now... now, we are seeing Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are in France together. What does this mean, you guys? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? Elite Daily reached out to both teams but did not hear back by the time of publication. Look, this could be nothing at all, or it could definitely be something. Even though it seems like a... unique pairing, the world has certainly seen stranger things.

So here's what apparently went down: Both Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were in France for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 because they are ambassadors for the brand. I got the invite as well, but unfortunately had other plans, so I had to pass (but the FOMO is very real right now). According to People magazine, Theroux was seen "lounging shirtless in the sun next to Stone" on Tuesday, May 29, in a bungalow at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc. But to be fair, the magazine also reported that on Saturday, May 26, the Leftovers actor was also spotted shirtless with Spider Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier at the very same hotel, so perhaps he's just friends with all of these absurdly talented and beautiful women? And has a sheer hatred for shirts?

Just say you hate shirts, Justin. We get it.

Normally, I'd see two actors hanging out and usually think nothing of it. Unless they are showing some serious PDA, I say live and let live. But, these two have been spotted together more than just once, making me ponder if it's just a friendship or something more. According to People, the pair were seen together after the Met Gala at an afterparty, where they "left the club separately," then "got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off."

OK, real talk: In what world can I leave a party and casually hop into a car with Shailene Woodley? What do I have to do to make that my reality?

Anyway, just days before their post-Met Gala meet up, Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted together once more, grabbing dinner together in New York City. Some people might be saying, "So what? They're co-workers!," which — OK, true (they are both starring on the Netflix show, Maniac). But apparently, the show has been wrapped up for months, meaning the two clearly have made an effort into seeing each other.

So, does it look like we'll hear anything about these two really, really, ridiculously good-looking people possibly being an item? LOL, probs not, sorry.

Plus, many fans are still hoping that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield will get back together, and after Page Six reported that the two were spotted a few weeks back dining in New York City, the rumor mill is once again churning. A source told the site that the two were "looking very much like a couple ... They were talking and sitting very close." Apparently, they were also both "laughing and smiling," and "both seemed happy," but hey, you can do all of those things with someone who is just a friend, right? Elite Daily reached out to representatives of both Stone and Garfield for comment and did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Then of course, we have some speculation that Justin Theroux is dating Selena Gomez, after an insider who is close to the pair told Life & Style that they've connected over their highly-publicized breakups. The insider said:

They've known each other for years through their manager. Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups.

It seems far-fetched, but then again, pairing Justin Theroux and Emma Stone seems a little outlandish to me, too.

So, what's the verdict? I'll tell you: I have not a damn clue. Looks like we won't ever really know what goes on behind fancy hotel room doors.