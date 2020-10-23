It's been nearly a year since the star of This Is Us split from his ex-wife Chrishell Stause, and Justin Hartley's quote about moving on after his divorce makes it clear he's doing A-OK. During an Oct. 21 appearance on Radio Andy, Hartley gave host Bevy Smith an optimistic update on his post-divorce life. "I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life," he said. "I'm healthy, I'm safe. I'm all of those things, so I'm very thankful." He's also currently boo'd up with his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, which is probably part of the reason why he seems to be thriving.

Hartley's very public divorce from Stause has received tons of media attention, especially after it was featured on Season 3 of Stause's Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset. Though Hartley told Smith he isn't bothered by all the speculation about his love life, he also isn't interested in divulging too many details. "If they're getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory," he added, "but I've also sort of always had this view that I will have a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs." Fair enough.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

While Stause has been open about her own post-divorce struggles (especially after Hartley moved on with Pernas), her actor ex has been reluctant to reveal much. When asked by Entertainment Tonight in July 2020 how he was coping, Hartley said, "I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind." If you insist!

Stause, meanwhile, previously called the moving-on process "painful." During a September 2020 interview with People, Stause said, "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting." However, just like her ex, Stause said she was ready to bounce back. "It's been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there," she continued, adding, "I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen."

Hartley has yet to open up about his relationship with Pernas, but it seems to me he's very ready to put his divorce behind him.