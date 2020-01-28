The time has finally come, Beliebers: Justin Bieber announced his fifth studio album is called Changes, and its release date is so close. With his latest single "Yummy" being a nod to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's 'Changes' release date couldn't be any more perfect. Fans think the special date is honoring her, and it's right around the corner, so Beliebers better start preparing now.

That same day Bieber premiered his new docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, exclusively on YouTube, he announced his album's release date on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The album is [releasing] February 14th, Bieber revealed. "So I guess this is the first time I'm saying that. Nobody knew that until right now."

DeGeneres remarked how the release falls on Valentine's Day, and fans couldn't help but connect the two dates, thinking it meant something special about Baldwin. Because "Yummy" seemed to be about Baldwin, fans gushed over the possibility that the album's release date means Baldwin was the muse for the entire Changes album.

Previously, fans believed Bieber's album would be called Forever since he got the phrase tattooed on his neck. Forever might not be his album title, but fans are happy with Changes, since it perfectly coincides with the theme of Bieber's docuseries: entering adulthood and finding the love of his life.

As such, fans had a lot to say about the Valentine's Day release. Check it out:

Bieber then shared his album's cover art on Instagram, along with a pre-order link.

When he released his album's first single, "Yummy," on Jan. 3, Bieber made it clear his new project is "not pop," but "r&bieber," teasing a new R&B sound. After revealing his album title, Bieber shared his first Changes collaboration called "Get Me," and it's with none other than R&B singer Kehlani.

Listen to the track below.

Bieber is really spoiling fans with all these announcements, but there's still more. The singer revealed his Justin Bieber Changes Tour will feature Kehlani and Jaden Smith. Since Bieber has now collaborated with both artists, fans can probably expect to hear "Get Me" and "Never Say Never" performed live on tour.

This era is shaping up to be Bieber's best yet, and with a Valentine's Day release, there's no doubt Changes will be every couple's go-to album for a romantic date night.