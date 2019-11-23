Justin Bieber just might have baby fever. When his wife, Hailey Baldwin, turned 23 on Friday, Nov. 23, he captioned a post that hinted heavily at wanting to start a family. Yep, Justin Bieber said he wants babies with Hailey Baldwin in his birthday message to his wife, so are fans getting little Baldwin-Biebers soon?

Bieber, 25, is clearly still very smitten with his wife. To wish his wife a happy birthday, Bieber posted a wedding photo of Baldwin on his Instagram. The photo is clearly from the pair's recent nuptials at their second wedding held in South Carolina. In the post, he commented: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES."

Whether or not Bieber is serious about the babies is up for interpretation, but it does look like he knows how to spoil his woman for her birthday. In Bieber's Instagram Story, you can get a glimpse into the couple's celebration, which included lunch and dinner at home, along with dozens of flowers.

A source told People that the pair "had a casual celebration and seemed very happy. Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back.” Included into the festive day was "a cake and gold colored balloons with her birthday number '23'... and a romantic lunch to Nobu in Malibu.” TBH, though, the quiet dinner at home caught in Bieber's Stories looked like the best way to end the day, and despite the couple's celebrity status, the event looked pretty casual.

Casual, maybe, but Bieber also posted a video of Baldwin's birthday present, an Audemars Piguet watch, which was covered in bling, saying, "ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO."

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber and Baldwin was first officially wed at an NYC courthouse in September 2018, but the pair had a second wedding in South Carolina a year later on Sept. 30, 2019 with friends and family.

Recently, Beliebers have been getting pumped at the hint of incoming music from the singer, who posted on Instagram on Oct. 27, telling fans: "If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." Asking fans to help him "see the demand" he continued to say that he's already "almost done" but the support of fans would help the process move faster.

Perhaps his new music will have a lot to do with his relationship with Baldwin, as it does appear that they're both flourishing following a more difficult adjustment period for Baldwin in the beginning of their marriage. It definitely sounds like the couple is more in love than ever now, though, and a new addition to the Bieber family could be in the cards very soon.