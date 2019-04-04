No matter what's going on in the lives of Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, they always manage to surprise us with a beyond-cute Instagram photo proving they're still going strong. And if Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's recent body language on Instagram is any indication, it seems like things between the couple are moving in the right direction. Although the exact state of their marriage is frequently in question, as always, their activity on the 'gram paints a solid picture. And let's be honest: Whatever is going on between the newlyweds behind closed doors is their business.

However, one thing we do know is that Justin definitely got the pot stirring when his April Fools' Day pregnancy hoax led to some backlash. After posting a series of pictures to his Instagram leading fans to believe that Baldwin was pregnant, Bieber then posted a picture of an ultrasound with a puppy photoshopped into it. But, there were some who felt strongly that pregnancy is no laughing matter. Fortunately, Bieber was quick to apologize to anyone who was offended and it appears the scandal is blowing over rather quickly. When the two Biebs aren't busy being "pranksters," it looks like they do share some very cute moments. Here are a few of their recent Instagram pictures that certainly suggest things are well between the two.

1. They're still in sync. haileybieber on Instagram "This is a cute kiss," body language expert Traci Brown tells Elite Daily. "But they’re not being super romantic. Notice that their hands and arms aren’t around each other. They are, however, doing the same thing and a couple on the same wavelength will match each other." Being on the same page as your partner is always a good thing, so it's great to see that they're still vibing.

2. Hailey's definitely still into her man. haileybieber on Instagram Even though the couple presents a cohesive image, according to Brown, Baldwin may be a bit more affectionate than Bieber. "She’s way more into him here," explains Brown. "She’s draped all over him and he’s just got his hands folded."

3. Hailey leans on him for support. haileybieber on Instagram Who doesn't want a supportive bae? Well, it looks like Baldwin also likes to lean on Justin in a more literal sense. "She sure likes to drape herself over him," notes Brown. "He’s her support and it's cute." This photo and the above suggest that Bieber is Hailey's support system, and that she may look to him as a steady pillar of strength.