In this still of the video, fans can see all three couples side by side with Bieber and Baldwin in the middle. According to Glass, it looks like Bieber is “trying to be affectionate toward her, and she’s just looking away.” She says the fact that Hailey’s legs are crossed make it seem like she’s more “closed off” than she’s letting on, and the fact that her feet are pointed outward make it seem like she wants to “run away.”

Now, before everyone starts getting nervous about this couple’s lasting power, it’s important to remember that they just had a Very Fancy Wedding™ in South Carolina on Sept. 30. It’s hard to believe that they’re on the rocks if they literally just got married for the second time. However, their body language in this video shines a light on how drastically different they are in real life than they are when they’re working. In paparazzi shots of the two, Glass says their serious expressions are consistent. They’re not always this affectionate, which makes the affection in the “10,000 Hours” music video seem like a bit of a contrast. However, she says their seriousness isn’t an indication of unhappiness, but rather, of their nature as a couple.

“They’re definitely a better match for one another because I think Hailey is a great stabilizing force for him,” says Glass. She says that although Bieber was often more affectionate toward his ex, Selena Gomez, their relationship was very much on and off, whereas his relationship with Hailey feels more stable. “She seems to be the mature one and has brought him up to a different level.” Dr. Glass continues, saying, “I think she’s a lot more stable and a lot more grounded, and she grounds him. I think she’s his rock, and he needs somebody like her.”

It’s sweet to think that the reason Bieber and Baldwin are so serious when captured by the paparazzi is because they’re so serious about each other. They seem to be a good balance for one another, which, according to Dr. Glass, makes them a very good match.

As always, I stan.