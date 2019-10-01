Justin Bieber’s First Instagram After Marrying Hailey Baldwin Is Perfection

It finally happened, everyone — well, it happened again, I suppose. A little over a year after their New York City courthouse wedding, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin walked down the aisle again on Monday, Sept. 30, though this time it was during a traditional wedding celebration held in South Carolina. I'm sure you've already seen some pics from the lavish affair, but we need to discuss one of the most important photos following the big day: Justin Bieber's first Instagram after marrying Hailey Baldwin.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Oct 1., the morning after the nuptials, the pop star posted a carousel of two black-and-white photos to Instagram. The images appear to come from a photobooth at the reception and are stamped with "The Biebers" and the couple's second wedding date in the top left corner. In the first image, Bieber and Baldwin share one of the cutest kisses in human history, as she tugs on his bowtie while smooching her husband. In the second image, her arms are draped around her love, while he mugs for the camera. His caption? Short, sweet, and adoring: "My bride is 🔥" Within three hours, it racked up nearly four million likes — casual.

Bieber is never afraid to make his love for Baldwin know on social media. Some fans have even criticized him for posting about his wife too often on his Instagram page. In response to a recent hater, who claimed Bieber was trying to "force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE,'" the singer said, "Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do." He also reminded the critic that he could follow him at any time. For Bieber, posting about Baldwin is his way of celebrating her and their union, and his post-wedding Instagram pic was no exception. Seriously, how could anyone see these pics without feeling a little weak in the knees?

The wedding took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort on the South Carolina coastline. According to its website, the Montage "encompasses an extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring nine Southern-inspired dining options, a riverfront marina and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course." According to TMZ, R&B star Daniel Caesar, the couple's current favorite musician, performed at the wedding.

A source confirmed to People that Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in front of 154 guests. Photos floating around on Twitter from the pre-wedding festivities show that the wedding appeared to be a family affair, with Bieber's mom, Pattie Malette, his dad, Jeremy Bieber, and his siblings Jaxon, Jazmyn, and Bay Bieber in attendance. Other guests included his manager, Scooter Braun, and his long-time choreographer, Nick DeMoura. Kendall Jenner appeared in social media snaps over the wedding weekend, and a source told People that supermodels Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls rounded out the guest list. Sounds like a perfect party, no?

While the full wedding album has yet to make its way to the internet yet, from the looks of the first photo, the Biebers seem to be full of love, happiness, and plenty of good vibes.