Heading into Season 25 of The Bachelor, a few key components were definitely going to be different from previous installments. The usual Bachelor Mansion was swapped out for an all-inclusive resort and the lead, Matt James, had never actually been part of the franchise before. While the Bachelor or Bachelorette is usually chosen from a pool of past seasons' contestants, Season 25's lead is the exception. And even though Matt seems like a natural on screen, there's one thing viewers couldn't help but poke fun at: the way he kisses. These memes of The Bachelor's Matt James kissing with his eyes open will absolutely brighten your day.

Even though Matt was a Bachelor Nation fave (thanks to his friendship with former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron), no one was sure how he would handle being the star of the show. It turns out, fans had nothing to fear. The 29-year-old quickly proved he had what it took to date 32 women at once. With patience and finesse, he managed to give out roses, handle drama-filled eliminations, and have a lot of steamy make-outs – and that's all just within the first few episodes.

However, one thing viewers couldn't help but notice is how he often kisses with his eyes open. His pal Tyler pointed it out in a Tweet on Jan. 12.

Like a good sport, Matt responded via retweet saying, “Gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us! When your eyes are closed.. ANYTHING can happen! It’s for both of our protection,” accompanied by some cry-laughing emojis.

Just like Tyler, lots of viewers noticed Matt's interesting technique and couldn't help but poke fun on Twitter:

The best part is, Matt definitely isn't shying away from the joke. While live-tweeting during the Jan. 18 episode, Matt shared a hilarious tweet showing the point of view of his contestants.

While he probably didn't realize he was kissing with his eyes open during filming (unless this actually is his signature move), it's nice to see he has a sense of humor about it all. A guy with abs who can laugh at himself? Consider me smitten.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.