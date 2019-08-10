Everything in life has pros and cons, including astrology. All 12 zodiac archetypes embody both yin and yang energies, and their planetary rulers emanate a unique frequency. For instance, Jupiter going direct in Sagittarius 2019 will feel like a burst of positive energy because this heavenly body is associated with luck, joy, and opportunity. However, the same way almighty Jupiter has the power to expand your horizons with blessings and spiritual growth, it's important to recognize whether you're being realistic with your goals. Jupiter's contagious optimism can make you feel like you're on top of the world... but don't let it get to your head.

Life has its highs and lows, so make sure to keep your balance in the process. This is especially true when referring to lucky Jupiter, King of the Gods and planet of hope and bounty, per CafeAstrology.com. This heavenly body is equivalent to a giant magnifying glass because whatever it touches will automatically get bigger. Sounds strange, I know, but if you've ever heard of the phrase, "Go big or go home," then you probably know exactly where I'm coming from. Jupiter is blessings on blessings, but its energy can also be a bit excessive, which, in turn, may lead to overindulgence.

The largest planet in our solar system, happy-go-lucky Jupiter, is also Sagittarius' planetary ruler, which inevitably makes this transit even more potent. This celestial entity is here to remind you to take risks and trust your higher self. Hint: Check which astrological house belongs to Sagittarius in your birth chart. This is where you've likely experienced spiritual growth and opportunity since Jupiter's initial shift into Sagittarius in November 2018.

Jupiter stationed retrograde on Apr. 10, and during this retrograde cycle, the King of the Gods took you on a spiritual journey. As you may know, retrograde cycles are for reflecting, revisiting, and reassessing specific situations, and in this particular case, Jupiter's mission consisted of bringing you closer to your higher self in order to reach your maximum potential. Again, the specifics depend on your individual birth chart, but chances are, you were given a closer look at the infinite possibilities. What have you learned since April? Have you taken the necessary risks?

Shutterstock

Are you ready to welcome the infinite blessings? Jupiter stations direct on Aug. 11, and here's a closer look at where you're getting lucky, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Education, Faith, And Long-Distance Journeys

Carpe diem, Aries. With Jupiter stationing direct via your expansive ninth house of travel, higher learning, and personal philosophy, opportunities for exciting adventures will be headed your way.

Taurus: Sex, Wealth, And Shared Resources

Sharing is caring, Taurus. Jupiter direct will activate your auspicious eighth house of joint ventures, sexual unions, and spiritual healing. This could very well bring you financial opportunities and intimate bonding.

Gemini: Partnerships, Negotiations And Contracts

Don't shy away from commitment, Gemini. With the King of the Gods stationing direct via your seventh house of relationships and other people, you're bound to reap exciting benefits through your brilliant connections.

Cancer: Health, Routine, And Mindfulness

Enjoying yourself, Cancer? Jupiter direct via your orderly sixth house of well-being, daily life, and due diligence is here to help you make the most of your day. Opportunities can also come through your coworkers.

Leo: Self-Expression, Love, And Passion Projects

You're a star, Leo. With Jupiter stationing direct via your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, and self-love, you'll be feeling as confident as ever. Single lions can also find love during this transit.

Virgo: Family, Security, And Inner Foundation

What makes you feel emotionally secure, Virgo? Jupiter will station direct via your domestic fourth house of home, ancestral lineage, and inner stability. You're also finally finding comfort within yourself.

Libra: Knowledge, Social Media, And Your Local Community

Say what's on your mind, Libra. With Jupiter stationing direct via your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and general exchanges, you're developing new skills and thriving in your immediate circle.

Scorpio: Finances, Comfort, And Self-Esteem

Hold your head up high, Scorpio. Jupiter is stationing direct via your comfort-seeking second house of income, values, and innate talents, and you're finally recognizing your worth. There are opportunities for wealth, too.

Sagittarius: Self-Confidence, Authenticity, And Charisma

You're the celestial favorite this year, Sagittarius. With your ruling planet stationing direct in your sign, you'll be reminded of the infinite possibilities all around you. Celebrate your blessings.

Capricorn: Faith, Spirituality, And Closure

You've paid your dues, Capricorn. It's been a long road, but with Jupiter going direct via your karmic 12th house of dreams and all things behind the scenes, you're likely in the midst of experiencing a deep spiritual renewal.

Aquarius: Networking, Hopes, And Dreams

You're thriving, Aquarius. Jupiter is stationing direct via your 11th house of rulership, which has everything to do with your sense of belonging in the world. Humanitarian and community efforts will likely flourish.

Pisces: Career And Reputation In The World

Don't be afraid to put yourself out there, Pisces. With Jupiter going direct via your ambitious 10th house of legacy, authority figures, and public persona, you're ready to shine. Opportunities regarding your career and professional life are likely, too.