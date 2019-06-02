We're on the brink of a turning point in the cosmos, so buckle your seatbelt — it's about to get wild up in here. Don't think that just because you made the "worst" week list that you won't appreciate what astrology has in store for you. Even a bumpy ride can be fun if you look at it with the right perspective, and without further ado, June 3, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Why are water signs in the midst of a strange time? It has everything to do with the new moon in Gemini slated to take place right at the beginning of the week, which could leave those with their sun or rising in Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces grappling with some heavy issues. But don't fear it, because the cosmos will never leave you without hope. And besides, water signs definitely have the emotional wherewithal to get through it.

Even though this new moon might rattle some cages, water signs have so much to look forward to when Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — enters Cancer on June 4. This floods your mindset with a more dreamy, sensitive, and intuitive way of seeing the world, which is exactly how water signs like it. This transit should make you feel more at home during the rough and tumble time of Gemini season.

Cancer: You're Realizing That Deep-Seated Change Is Needed

As the new moon charges your 12th house of spirituality with powerful energy, you're sorting through some very private and personal issues. The 12th house deals with your secret world and since new moons are all about new beginnings, it's important you rejuvenate your soul and focus on who you are and how you feel when you're alone. Are you trusting your intuition? Cleansing your chakras? Spiritual self-care is of the utmost importance this week.

Even though the new moon may leave you feeling sensitive and confused, Mercury enters Cancer this week, electrifying you with mental clarity, stamina, and intelligence. There's no better time to express your thoughts and opinions for all the world to hear.

Scorpio: When One Door Closes, Another One Opens

If you've been going through a hard time or coming away from something it's time to say goodbye to, this new moon will give you all the power you need. Taking place in your eighth house of transformation, it's time to lay down the groundwork for a beautiful and bright new beginning. However, letting go of the past can feel beyond painful, so treat yourself with kindness.

Even though moving on can be bittersweet, this metamorphosis can also take the form of a fresh start with the people in your life. After all, Venus forms a trine with deep and transformative Pluto that very same day, infusing your relationships with emotional strength and the willingness to grow from the past.

Pisces: You Could Be Feeling Overly Sensitive And Needy

It's time to go home, because the new moon lights up your fourth house of family. This is a highly emotional house in astrology and if you're not feeling cared for and comforted, it could be a strange time. This lunation is all about creating the home you deserve and nurturing your relationships with the people you consider family. If a mess sits at home, it's time to sort through it one step at a time.

Luckily, it's not as though you've lost your ability to have a good time, even when things are rough. Mercury enters your fifth house of creativity and pleasure on the same day as the new moon, infusing your perspective with color and fun.