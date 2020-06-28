Each and every astrological season presents a set of blessings and challenges for everyone. For some, a certain season may do nothing but inundate them with difficulty and intensity. For others? It's the change they've been waiting for, as it marks the end of a bad time and the beginning of something beautiful. It's no surprise that water signs will have the best week of June 29, 2020, considering that the sun is in intuitive, protective, and emotional Cancer. If your sun or rising sign is in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, it's you who will enjoy this time in the stars the most.

However, no season is without its challenges. You're currently experiencing the confusing, disorganizing effects of Mercury retrograde, and while this transit is a beautiful time for introspection and the completion of existing projects, it's enough to make your head spin. Unfortunately, when you hear what else is in store this week, Mercury retrograde will be the least of your problems.

The last eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn series takes place on July 5, meaning this could be a week filled with overwhelming and surprising change. This lunar eclipse in Capricorn may spark harsh endings and even more unexpected new beginnings. However, even if you're not where you'd like to be, know you're exactly where you're meant to be. All eclipses connect with the North Node, meaning that they're all part of your ultimate destiny. What they essentially do is speed you up toward the inevitable. Sometimes, this means removing everything in your life that's currently standing in the way of your potential. Brace yourselves, because it could be quite a bumpy ride.

Luckily, the following signs still have so much excitement headed their way. Here's why:

Cancer: You're Feeling Empowered And Motivated To Grow

This is a strange time for you, Cancer. On the one hand, you feel incredibly excited for the future and everything the universe has in store. On the other, you probably feel pulled into your past, nostalgic for everything that has come and gone. Even though it may feel like you're wasting time reliving memories and wishing you could go back in time, consider that this travel back in time may be exactly what you need. It's part of the process of healing, of learning, and eventually, growing.

Scorpio: You Feel Like Spicing Things Up And Living A Little

Currently, the usual things that bring you excitement and joy may feel like a distant memory to you. However, this is just a challenge from the universe to discover new things to be passionate about. What are hobbies, ventures, and interests you've always wanted to delve into but never felt like you had the time? Don't put pressure on yourself to be perfect — there's no better time than now to dabble and experiment. You'll likely reconnect with an interest you've long forgotten.

Pisces: You're In The Mood For A Steamy Hot Romance

You're in the mood to be elevated into a dreamworld. You're not interested in keeping things down-to-earth or normal. You want experiences that immediately pull you into ecstasy and fantasy. This is a beautiful week to sprinkle fairy dust on your life. This could look like planning a fun date with the the person who makes your heart flutter, doing something artistic, or taking a trip somewhere that stimulates your five senses. Whatever you do, don't let your desire for something out of the ordinary pass you by. Pisces, this week may be one you'll never want to forget.