What immediately comes to mind when you think of Mercury retrograde? Is it the flurry of exes who will inevitably come back to haunt you? How about the forgotten paperwork spread all over your make-shift desk and the appointment you're already late for? Mercury retrograde does tend to throw a wrench in your current reality, but this transit isn't the end of the world, like so many people think it is. Even though Mercury retrograde summer 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs, think of it as a minor inconvenience rather than a devastating blow. Truth be told, Mercury retrograde takes place three or four times per year, which means it's not that big of a deal. Plus, Mercury — planet of communication — is famed for being a trickster, so when the Mercury retrograde chaos begins, try to laugh it off.

One thing to look out for during this upcoming Mercury retrograde? Avoidance and passive aggressiveness. Taking place in Cancer, this sign is symbolized by the crab in astrology, and how do crabs tend to move? Sideways. Cancer is the epitome of beating around the bush, so remember during this transit that people can't necessarily read your mind and sometimes, indirect communication creates more problems than there were before. Cancer is also a sign that tends to take things personally, being the sensitive water sign it is, so prepare for emotional misunderstandings and be extra mindful of how your actions affect others.

This summer's Mercury retrograde begins on June 18 and ends on July 12, starting off the season with a solid dose of confusion and scatterbrained energy.

If you're a Gemini, Leo, or Virgo, here's what you should know:

Shutterstock

Gemini: You May Run Into Frustrating Financial Problems

Since Mercury is your ruling planet, its retrograde never fails to completely throw you for a loop. It's just something that comes with the territory of being a Gemini, that's all. This time around, you might feel the stress of this transit hitting your bank account. Be careful of how you spend your money because you might make a financial commitment you'll regret later or you might wind up mismanaging your funds. Think through major purchases in the moment and don't fall for a bargain without looking at the fine print.

Leo: You Might Confront Some Difficult Repressed Memories

This Mercury retrograde might weigh heavy on your heart, Leo. In fact, it might open up some wounds you thought were closed for good, making you realize you weren't really over the trauma of your past. However, this doesn't mean you're going to be haunted by the past forever. It means you have an opportunity to finally understand what went wrong and heal in the process. It may be time for you to finally talk about a memory you've long repressed or to understand the depth of what you went through. Either way, it will set you free.

Virgo: You Could Feel Disconnected From All Your Friends

Why do you suddenly feel so far away from the people in your life? Are you withdrawing from your social life or does it feel like your social life is withdrawing from you? The fact of the matter is it's totally normal to outgrow certain people, but that doesn't make it any easier. You may be realizing it's time to make new friends or that it's time to set the record straight with the people you surround yourself with. Unfortunately, your zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury, meaning its retrograde will always hit you hard. Luckily, the experience is only a three-week long blip, and you always come out of it stronger.