Get your swimsuit on, roll out your beach towel, turn on The Beach Boys, and let your heart begin soaking up the sun. As of this week, the sun will enter Cancer, launching us directly into the carefree and whimsical energy of summer. Can you already feel the good vibrations swirling around you? If you're already levitating above the ground with so much joy, then it'll probably come as no surprise to you that starting June 18, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Virgo, and Pisces.

Even if you're not one of these zodiac signs, you have so much to look forward to. The universe was planning things perfectly when it dubbed Cancer season as first phase of summer. With so much intuitive and affectionate energy in the air, summer begins like the hug we've all been needing. When Mercury forms a gratifying trine with Jupiter, you'll be flushed by positivity and bolstered by harmonious ease. Whatever you set your mind to this week will be easily accomplished. With Venus in Leo infusing your world with creativity and sparkle, along with a first quarter moon in Virgo reaffirming your goals, there's no doubt this season is off to a beautiful start.

Cancer: You're Going To Feel Like Your Best Self

Cancer season is fully underway and it's now your time to be treated like a queen. With the sun in your first house of the self, you've entered a period of iridescent vitality, unbeatable confidence, and feeling intimately connected to yourself. You've completed an entire orbit around the sun. During the last year, you've learned so much about yourself, the world around you, and the person you want to become. Now is the time to start thinking about the next adventure you want to embark on. With the energizing trine between Mercury and Jupiter, you have all the power to express your intrinsic desires and go after them with everything you've got.

When the first quarter moon in Virgo descends in your third house of communication, you'll feel compelled to flit from idea to idea, remaining open to new prospects. While this energy can at times be confusing, there's no reason you have to commit to anything just yet.

Virgo: You'll Feel So At Ease With The World Around You

With the first quarter moon lighting up your first house of the self, you're fully engaged with all your natural talents. This moon is calling on you to work harder on your current goals, become more detail-oriented, and complete tasks on your to-do list. This motivational energy is making you feel so comfortable in your own skin, as there's nothing that makes you happier than getting important things done. As Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter, you'll feel like extending some of your responsible habits over to your loved ones, helping those your social circle accomplish their objectives as well.

Take care when Mercury, you ruling planet, forms a disorienting opposition with Pluto. You may at times feel like there is way too much to do, stretching yourself thin while trying to help others. As long as you make sure your mental health is taken care of, there's nothing you can't handle.

Pisces: You'll Feel Like Diving Straight Into All The Fun

The summer begins with your fifth house of pleasure and fun being lit up by the sun. You're rolling into the season with your heart on fire, and you're willing to do anything to make sure you have the time of your life. This is an amazing week to dedicate yourself to a creative project, throw a party, indulge in your fantasies, and have fun in any way, shape, or form. Set aside your stressors and fully enjoy yourself. All the complications in life can be dealt with later. For now, you should live within the present moment.

Although Neptune retrograde won't be anywhere near as difficult as it usually is this year, it will affect you the most because Neptune is your ruling planet. When its retrograde begins, you may feel a sudden shift that wakes you up from your fantasies and makes you concentrate on reality. However, there's no reason why reality can't be just as enjoyable.