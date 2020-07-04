There's no doubt about it: This Cancer season has been pretty damn intense. You just experienced not one, but three consecutive eclipses, and in astrology, there are not many things more dramatic than an eclipse. Plus, Mercury has also been retrograde for the past few weeks, serving you one inconvenience after another. It's no surprise that July 6, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — because truth be told, they've been going through it. I won't lie to you and say it's going to get a whole let better this week, but I will say some of the pressure will lift. And remember, fire signs: This is only temporary.

Lately, it's been one retrograde after another. Luckily, by the end of the week (July 12 at 4:26 a.m. ET, if you feel like counting down to the very last minute), Mercury will station direct and begin rolling back into its regular orbit through the zodiac. Hallelujah, right? Mercury retrograde is rife with irritating occurrences like losing your keys, running late to your appointment, and resisting the temptation to text your ex. Now that it's almost over, you can breathe a sigh of relief. But don't get too relaxed, because as one retrograde comes to an end, another one begins. To be more specific, Chiron — the wounded healer — stations retrograde on July 11 at 5:09 p.m. ET. Chiron governs your deepest vulnerability and emotional scars, but also contains your greatest strengths. This retrograde will be an emotional one, but in the end, it will help you heal from your wounds.

For fire signs, this week will probably be intense. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Beginning A Major Process Of Spiritual Healing

You might suddenly feel more sensitive than usual, Aries, and there's nothing wrong with that. You're remembering what makes you feel emotional and by tracing these feelings back to your wounds, you're remembering what still needs to be healed. You can't heal by continuing to repress your emotions and you certainly can't move on by pretending everything is fine. Let this be your chance to finally heal from this pain. Because healing is a process, don't expect it all to change overnight. You're simply acknowledging that you deserve to heal and you're willing to start now.

Leo: You're May Be Reliving Old And Difficult Memories

You're feeling everything right now, Leo. In fact, you might feel more connected to your dream world than the real world at the moment. It's probably making it difficult to socialize, keep up with small talk, and pretend everything is fine and dandy. In fact, you probably feel more like canceling your plans and insulating yourself from having to keep up with expectations. Do whatever your intuition is telling you to do, Leo, because you need to dedicate some much needed time to spiritual renovation.

Sagittarius: You're Making Peace With Your Past

Letting go of something that once meant a lot to you is no joke. Being the Sagittarius that you are, you probably want to believe it's as easy as saying "bye Felicia" and then walking away without ever turning back. Unfortunately, even for an optimistic and independent Sagittarius, it's not always that simple. This time, you might find yourself pulled back into the past, back into cycles, patterns, and habits that once came so easily to you. Don't punish yourself for not getting it right the first time. You're only human. Letting go is a process and you're learning to have hope in the uncertainty of the future.