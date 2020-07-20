The good news just keeps rolling in. You've dealt with the debilitating effects of Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and eclipse season like a champ, and now's our chance to turn the page, get back on in saddle, and embrace all the excitement that lies ahead. In astrology, you're never put through a hard time without a reason and there will always be some positivity to offset all the hardship you've been through. Let this news be your positivity, because July 20, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs and fire signs most certainly deserve it.

Fire signs always have a rough time during water sign seasons and Cancer season was definitely no exception. If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, then you're experiencing the last bang of it all on July 20, when the new moon in Cancer takes place and sets you off on a new journey toward introspection, self-improvement, and self-actualization. Let this be your chance to finally face whatever has been plaguing you and acknowledge your feelings without repressing them. As a zodiac sign, Cancer is all about the heart, the soul, and the home. There's no running from the beauty of these sectors of life.

If you couldn't possibly be more ready for Leo season (because who wouldn't?), then you're in luck, because the sun enters its favorite zodiac of all on July 22, jumpstarting the season that fire signs have been waiting for. Let's not forget that the sun rules over Leo, meaning that Leo season is an incredibly powerful and confidence-inducing time. The sun is literally shining brighter than ever and its no coincidence that summer is also in full heat.

Fire signs, rejoice: This season will be so good to you.

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Bursting With Creativity And Feeling So Alive

What do you love doing when you're feeling creative, Aries? Do you dance your heart out? Do you bust out your journal and start jotting down your feelings? Do you create colors of your own by drawing, painting, or making art? Whatever it is, now's the time to start taking it seriously. The sun is in your creativity sector now, pushing you to express yourself like never before. Let Leo season be the time you get your artistic mojo back and you become just as prolific as you are joyous.

Leo: It's Your Time To Shine And You Always Shine So Bright

Happy birthday, Leo! Your solar return is just beginning and no one enjoys their solar return more than you do. It's when you get to brag all about how amazing you are and no one can complain. And, if they do, they've got another thing coming, because you really don't have time to care anyway. You're too busy being amazing. So let your solar return be the time you reassess your life, where you're going, and who you're becoming. You're making some major decisions now, but all of it is a reflection of just how much you've grown.

Sagittarius: You're Blasting Through The Barriers Holding You Back

If you've experienced any close-minded thinking or you've been having a hard time implementing some spontaneity in your life, then Leo season will feel like a gift from the freakin' gods. After all, it activates your adventure sector, pushing you to try new things, learn about concepts that have always been foreign to you, and create memories that will last a whole lifetime. If you're up for it, you could start the process of changing your life completely. After all, no one is better at shaking things up than you are, Sagittarius.