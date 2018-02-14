Josiah & Ally On 'Bachelor Winter Games' Are The First Couple & They Seem Legit

We are less than an hour into Bachelor Winter Games and the first makeout sesh has already happened between Josiah and Ally from New Zealand. It was sudden, but I'm not mad about it. Josiah and Ally on Bachelor Winter Games are seemingly the first potential couple, and all I'm saying is — let the games begin.

Some fans of the franchise frown upon kissing on the first night. However, there are only four, two-hour episodes planned for the first season of Winter Games so big moves have to be made quickly.

You may remember Josiah from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. He's the bad boy turned prosecuting attorney who is remembered best for his outstanding confidence. Upon returning to Winter Games, Josiah said he regretted coming off as "arrogant," and was not planning to do that again. He then kissed his own bicep... so, mixed message overall.

