It's been a long summer for Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans, but I suspect it's been an even longer summer for Jordyn Woods. The longtime family friend, growing model, and entrepreneur has been in the news a lot lately — but I'd be lying if I said it was because of her business endeavors. Woods was infamously tied to Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, after rumors began circulating suggesting something happened between the two of them around Valentine's Day. Since then, it's been difficult to know what's real and what's #fakenews. Jordyn Woods' tweet about people spreading fake news about her shows she's also frustrated with the confusing narratives being spun out there, too. Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson, Kardashian, and Woods' teams for comment on the cheating reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Season 17 of KUWTK ended with Woods' being exiled from all things Kardashian/Jenner. Fans watched in wonder has Kim Kardashian orchestrated the conference call to end all conference calls as she and her sisters corroborated stories and swapped details. In the days and weeks after the story first broke, it was reported that Woods moved out of BFF Kylie Jenner's home almost immediately. About a month later, Woods jumped on Jada Pinkett Smith's show, Red Table Talk, where she claimed Thompson did kiss her — but it was a surprise and not a make-out session like many reports had claimed, according to her. It's been a hell of a whirlwind and I'm not even on the inside of it.

With a fanbase as wide, deep, and fierce as the Kardashians', one can assume Woods has caught an ugly amount of heat from haters. Even in the season finale episode, a tearful Kylie called Kim explaining she could tell Woods was "really going through it." (The internet and media can be a blessing and a curse, depending on which side you're currently chilling on.)

In the early morning hours of July 17, Woods tweeted:

We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?

Honestly, good questions. It's hard to know which particular headlines or stories prompted Woods' to tweet considering there are so many out there about her at any given time.

The only thing I know for certain going on at the time of Woods' tweet is that Jenner is busy on the vacation of a lifetime with the rest of her close friends. Under any other circumstances, Woods would have had a seat on the private jet that whisked Jenner and her posse away for a tropical getaway to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin summer collection. One source told Page Six, "This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing’s on the wall.”

Maybe that's what Woods is referring to?

So hard to tell. Impossible to know.