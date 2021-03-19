Jordyn Woods knows a thing or two about how ugly the Hollywood rumor mill can get, and she won't stand for it anymore. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' tweets about his rumored cheating are iconic. They swiftly shut down any drama and show just how rock-solid their love really is.

On March 18, gossip blog Gossip Of The City tweeted screenshots of DMs that allegedly depicted a December 2020 conversation between the Minnesota Timberwolves center and an unnamed woman. (The account was set to private, but BroBible reportedly caught screenshots.) The messages were pretty spicy: think eggplant emojis, tongue emojis, and heart-eye emojis. Towns allegedly wrote, "When should I fly you out here. She'd be leaving on Thursday."

When Towns allegedly complimented how good the woman's skin looked on her Instagram Story, she apparently sent blushing emojis and wrote, "It's yours papito."

Towns allegedly invited her to hang out with a group of his guy friends in Los Angeles, to which she responded, "LA isn't safe to see. Wait until I come to MN. Don't want no drama." In that same conversation, he allegedly asked her to Snapchat him and wrote, "I got you mamita," with a winking emoji. Oof.

Woods was quick to shut down the rumor mill. "So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it," she tweeted on March 18. "My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything."

Towns jumped in to laugh off the situation. "A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills," he wrote. Woods claimed the DMs don't even sound like Towns. "For real like he doesn't even talk like that," she tweeted.

Woods explained she would typically let the drama roll off her back, but not this time. "I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character!!" she tweeted.

Then it was time for a curveball: Woods claimed she knew exactly who started the cheating rumor. "And to the person who started this rumor... WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too," she tweeted.

Towns emphasized exactly how much he loves his girlfriend... and even hinted that one day, she'll be his fiancée. "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh!" he wrote. "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger."

So, that's that!

As a reminder, this is unfortunately not the first time Woods has had to deal with cheating rumors. In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time. To make matters more painful, the scandal led to Kardashian and Thompson's breakup (though, as of March 2021, they appear to have possibly reunited) and ended Woods' close friendship with Kylie Jenner. Woods denied she had sex with Thompson and even took a lie detector on camera to prove her trustworthiness, but her previously close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family never healed.

This time around, even if Woods has to deal with unfortunate rumors, at least she can fight them off with her partner by her side.