Jordyn Woods and her new man are the real deal, y'all. The two haven't been shy about showing their love on social media, and on Jan. 28, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' quotes about their relationship gave fans even more insight into their close bond. While answering questions from fans in his Instagram Stories, Towns revealed how Woods has helped him through tough times, especially as of late.

In April 2020, Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to complications caused by COVID-19. Since then, he's lost six more members of his family to COVID, and in January 2021, Towns tested positive for COVID himself. And if that wasn't enough, the Minnesota Timberwolves star also revealed he was hit by a drunk driver and hospitalized before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

After a fan asked Towns how he's able to "stay so strong after overcoming so much," the athlete credited his girlfriend. "My woman has held me down more than the world knows," he wrote, later adding, "My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King." I'm not crying, you're crying.

Woods reposted Towns' response in her IG Stories along with the caption "THIS😭❤️." She also penned a sweet response of her own. "One day we will tell everyone the full story, but our relationship has always been deeper than a physical attraction," she wrote. "Friendship came first, and was our main priority. Bonding over grief and pain can be the origin of your strongest relationships. It's not about what you go through but how you become stronger in the process. Forever grateful. Surround yourself with people who uplift you." OK, I actually can't handle the cuteness.

Woods and Towns first went public with their relationship in September 2020. During an October interview with Page Six, Woods shared how she and Towns bonded over tragedy, as Woods' father, John Woods, died of cancer back in January 2017. "...he and I have been friends for a few years now and we were just really close friends," she told Page Six. "We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed, it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well, and so being that crutch for each other, I guess, led to something more, and it's like being with your best friend."

It's official: I couldn't love Woods and Towns' relationship more if I tried.