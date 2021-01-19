With the pandemic still in full swing, it's been a really challenging time for everyone. However, if you have a prayer to spare, Jordan Wood is asking you to send it her boyfriend’s way after Karl-Anthony Towns announced he tested positive for COVID last week.

Towns, who plays center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, let fans know of his diagnosis via Twitter on January 15. "Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol," he wrote in his statement, adding a call to his fans to take the virus seriously and help in stopping the spread. "I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions," Towns wrote. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."

That same day, Woods reassured fans on Twitter that she'd also been tested for COVID-19, but had luckily not contracted it. "Thank you for all of the support and prayers, my family and I have all been tested and the results came back negative," Woods wrote. "Let's continue to pray for a speedy recovery for [Karl-Anthony Towns]."

Wood also addressed a message directly to Towns, offering her support and love. "Praying for you babe. I know you're going to pull through. God's got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there," she wrote. She was referencing Towns’ mother, Jaqueline, who he recently lost to the coronavirus.

Tragically, Towns’ mother is not the only family member he's lost to the virus. Last year, six additional family members passed from COVID-19 complications. He addressed this in a heartfelt message to his family. "It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," he wrote. "To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

While this is all extremely heartbreaking, Towns can fortunately take comfort in knowing that he’s not in it alone. He has the full support of Woods, and, of course, all our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.