Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Wedding Vows Were Reportedly So Emotional

Though the Jonas Brothers come in a pack of three, the Jonas brothers' weddings seem to come in twos — two ceremonies, that is. Following in the footsteps of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pair of immaculate weddings, Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner were so excited to tie the knot, they did it twice. And while fans across the globe were sure nothing could be more exciting than a late night Vegas ceremony, it would appear that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding vows at their latest wedding (a gorgeous formal gathering at the the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France no less) were nothing short of an emotional overload.

Though most generation-Y kids probably spent their early teen years dreaming about marrying a Jo-Bro, on May 1, 2019, just hours after the Billboard Music Awards, Turner literally did it. The two spontaneously wed in a surprise Vegas wedding at the A Little White Wedding Chapel's "Chapel L’Amour." Officiated by an Elvis impersonator and all, the pair got hitched in Sin City for all the world to see (thanks to Diplo's live stream). The actual guest list was incredibly intimate, hosting only 40 people, and the ceremony reportedly lasted no longer than 15 minutes. Like the icon that she is, Turner wore a jumpsuit as they exchanged vows, while all three of the brothers wore grey suits. Though Turner's engagement ring is shiny enough to stop New York City traffic, the pair exchanged sour cherry Ring Pops at the altar.

Of course, a few months later, in a completely different country, the pair managed to celebrate their love again. The formal ceremony took place on June 29 at a gorgeous private estate in France, with their closest friends and family. According to TripAdvisor, the house has 16 bedrooms and rents for $4,648 a night. Not too shabby for the young couple.

Jonas and Turner's second wedding was completely different than their first in a few ways. Turner reportedly wore a white gown with a long veil, walking down the aisle to greet her spouse and exchanging some seriously heartwarming vows.

According to E! Online, a source said the pair was in tears during the ceremony. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony," the source said.

Though these vows reportedly had everyone grabbing tissues, they're hardly the first time the couple has spoken sweetly about each other. In an interview for Glamour's SS19 issue, the Game of Thrones star expressed how happy she is to be in a relationship with Jonas, and how their relationship has helped her feel stronger as her own person.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," Turner told Glamour. "A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Of course, the love is totally reciprocated. In Chasing Happiness, the 2019 documentary about the Jonas Brothers, Jonas shared that his relationship with Turner has positivity impacted all aspects of his life. "In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner," Jonas shared in a voiceover. "The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately, made me a better brother."

After not one, but two iconic wedding ceremonies, it's clear that love is in the air for Jonas and Turner. Though fans have known how affectionate the pair have been for a while, this wedding seems to have really taken the cake.