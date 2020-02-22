Sophie Turner is living her best life. Recently married to Joe Jonas, a Game of Thrones alum, and a Hollywood star — all at just 24 years old — there's no denying that Turner has it good. Celebrating her special day on Friday, Feb. 21, the star looked like she knew it, too. It's hard not to agree when you see Joe Jonas' Instagram for Sophie Turner's 24th birthday, because it's so full of love.

The 30-year-old JoBro looks majorly in love with Turner just about any time he posts about her. This weekend was no exception, as Jonas posted a photo for Turner's birthday on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life." The photo shows Turner sporting a tied, button-up shirt standing in front a building with pink and green brick, looking chic, laid-back, and fierce all at once. "Life is better with you," he continued.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Jonas posted a video of them in Amsterdam at a bar, captioning with, "Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet." Jonas' Cup of Joe series is set to premiere on Quibi sometime after the streaming service's April 6 launch date, and now it's clear that Turner will appear on the show alongside her husband at some point.

The pair spent Turner's birthday in Paris, France since the Jonas Brothers are currently on tour in Europe. Photos and videos posted to the star's Instagram Stories showed moments from Turner's party and, TBH, it looked like a lot of fun.

The birthday event showcased eye masks with Turner's eyes printed on them, as well as the actor bending over to take a bite out of her cake. The cake was a total standout, with a throwback picture of Turner and the words, "Sophie Turner, Class of 1996" on it.

Turner's friend Ellie Johnson commented on a snap of the cake, writing, “…another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else," as Turner reportedly pulled the same moves in 2019.

Apparently, there were also face masks with her husband's eyes on them handed out as favors at the party, even though it wasn't his birthday. A celebration to remember, indeed. Turner got to spend the day before her birthday in Amsterdam with her hubby, before heading over to Paris for the bash, which sounds like an epic way to spend the your last birthday before 25.

France has a greater significance for the couple, as their wedding was at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Provence, France on June 29, 2019. Prior to the French ceremony, Turner and Jonas got married in May in Las Vegas, Nevada to make the wedding legal in the United States first, before venturing off for their dream destination wedding the following month.

In other news, it's rumored Turner might be pregnant with Jonas' first child, and though the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, it's looking awfully suspect. While there's no way to know for sure yet, it's clear that they're enjoying wedded bliss, bun in the oven or not.