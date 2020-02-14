If you haven't already heard the news, there's reportedly a third Jo Bro baby on the way, and that the best Valentine's Day present I could hope for. But because the middle bro Joe is a generous guy, he also gifted fans with a sweet shoutout to his newly-pregnant wifey. Joe Jonas' Valentines Day Instagram for Sophie Turner includes a picture of the Game of Thrones star mid-twirl in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris. The caption: a simple heart emoji. Judging from Turner's outfit, it looks like the pic was taken on the same day as Jonas' cheeky pre-wedding Instagram last June. (Is it weird I know that? Maybe. Whatever.)

The two love birds are spending Valentine's Day in Zurich, Switzerland, where the Jonas Brothers are performing at Hallenstadion arena for their Happiness Begins tour. Considering it's well below freezing there and the couple is all bundled up (but still chic), I understand why Jonas decided to go with a sunnier throwback for his V-Day post. Jonas also took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie of him and Turner sporting matching sparkly pink eyeshadow in honor of Valentine's Day. OK, it's actually just an Instagram filter, but IMO, Jonas is really pulling off the look.

joejonas on Instagram

While neither Jonas nor Turner has addressed the reported pregnancy, Just Jared and Us Weekly have both confirmed the news. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Jonas and Turner about the reports but didn't hear back.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source reportedly told Just Jared. Another source added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body." Us Weekly quickly followed up Just Jared's report with their own confirmation. According to the magazine Turner is reportedly "due in the middle of summer." A source later told E! News, "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

Happy Valentine's Day to the maybe-expectant parents, and Joe, if you ever decide to make pink eyeshadow your new thing, I support it.