Major hair changes have become par for the quarantine course at this point, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love a solid celebrity transformation any less. As if welcoming a new baby into the world with his wife, Sophie Turner, wasn’t a big enough change of pace, Joe Jonas debuted a new bleach-blond buzzcut on his Instagram Story on Aug. 19, and he looks jaw-droppingly amazing in the picture with his hazel eyes and strong eyebrows, Oh, when I tell you I swooned.

In the picture, it's clear to see Jonas has undergone a complete hair change. Gone are his full, dark curls, and in their place, an icy blond buzzcut, cropped close to his head. In the photo, shared on his Instagram, Jonas is also sporting a well-groomed five o’clock shadow, which only makes his new hair look even lighter in contrast. I personally can’t wait to see what it looks like next to Sophie Turner’s honey blonde hair.

At this point, it's anyone's guess whether or not Jonas had his hair professionally done or if he tried his own hand at hair dye, but given the salon-quality of the ‘do, I’d venture to guess Jonas may have had some professional help.

Here's the photo from his IG Story:

Courtesy of @joejonas on Instagram

This hair transformation comes just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together on July 22. In a statement provided to Elite Daily via email, Turner's team confirmed the baby news, saying, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." The couple have reportedly named their daughter Willa, and although they've yet to share any photos of the latest and littlest Jonas family member, Turner took to Instagram to wish her "baby daddy" a happy birthday on Aug. 15.

Jonas joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have undergone serious hair changes during the quarantine. Bella Hadid got bangs; Dua Lipa seems to change her hair every week; Kendall Jenner went bronde, and that’s just the tip of the quarantine-hair iceberg. It’s really only a matter of time until all of your favorite celebs are almost unrecognizable with their new 'dos.

With a new baby probably taking up much of his time, it’s nice that Jonas enjoyed a little self-pampering. Though he's no stranger to dramatic hair changes, this new ‘do is definitely a different look for the singer, and I can’t wait to see where he goes with it next. Whether he tries out some bold colors or returns to his dark natural shade, the hair world is Jonas' oyster.