It's a summertime baby for Jophie! Sophie Turner gave birth to her first child with her husband, Joe Jonas, last week, and the news is just what fans needed to hear. In a statement provided to Elite Daily via email, Turner's team confirmed the news, saying, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." Now, Jophie stans are waiting anxiously for more information.

Pop culture enthusiasts were overjoyed way back in February 2020 when the initial news Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child together made headlines just nine months after they tied the knot. The couple never publicly confirmed their pregnancy news, but didn't shy away from stepping out together in the months leading up to the baby's birth, with Turner's growing bump often on full display.

On July 22, Turner gave birth to a baby at an L.A. hospital, though news of baby Jonas' birth wasn't reported until Monday, July 27, by TMZ. According to TMZ, they had a baby girl and named it Willa. (Turner's team declined to confirm reports on the baby's gender and name.)

The news comes just days after Turner and Jonas were spotted having a picnic in the park with the singer's family on July 17. Prior to that, the couple had a low-key celebratory 4th of July weekend which they spent enjoying peaceful walks with their dogs.

Turner didn't let her pregnancy stop her from standing up for what she believes in, either. In early June, Turner and Jonas attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. They both shared images from the march on their respective social media pages.

"No justice, no peace," Turner captioned her IG post with photos from the protest in which she held up a sign that read, "White silence is violence." Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the pair took precautionary measures and wore face masks while participating in the movement.

Knowing their history of remaining notoriously private, Jonas and Turner will likely keep a low profile as they adjust to life with their newborn, but fans are holding out hope they'll soon share a glimpse of their baby and confirm their name.