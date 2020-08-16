Just weeks after welcoming her daughter, Sophie Turner opened up about her new bundle of joy for the first time in honor of her husband's birthday. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple having a pre-quarantine date night, the Game of Thrones actress alluded to their new arrival with her caption. Sophie Turner called Joe Jonas her "baby daddy" in a birthday post for him, and it's relationship goals.

Prior to the new post, the notoriously private couple haven't posted anything since reportedly welcoming their first child, Willa, on July 22 according to TMZ. But the actress broke her social media silence on Aug. 15 when Joe Jonas rang in his 31st birthday. On Saturday, Turner took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of the couple during what appears to be a dinner date. Although the reality of their festivities might have looked quite a bit different due to their new addition, Turner couldn't resist alluding to their daughter in the caption with a cute new nickname.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she wrote.

The "baby daddy" remark is the first time either Jonas or Turner has directly commented about their newborn child, so it's a pretty big deal.

Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas also took to social media to publicly acknowledge the milestone. Kevin shared a hilarious photo of Joe with a lemur to ring in the birthday, and Nick called his big bro "the funniest person I know" alongside a video of Joe goofing off in front of a green screen.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy took to his Instagram Story to share a silly photo of him with an Instagram AR filter and a more serious message urging his followers to vote. "Feeling the love today!" he wrote. "If you wanna get me anything this year...if you can... vote."

While fans were happy to see Turner mention her and Jonas' new baby for the first time, everyone is still eagerly waiting to see a first photo of their daughter. From the sounds of things, they're enjoying being new parents and getting to know their new addition

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends."

While the couple hasn't let pregnancy stop them from stepping them out during quarantine, including taking picnics in the park, ringing in Fourth of July with their dogs, and marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles in early June, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to catch a glimpse of the Jonas family's newest addition.