For all dark-haired girls who have wondered if they can pull off blonde hair, Kendall Jenner has the answer: yes. The model has apparently had her own quarantine-hair moment and made a drastic change to her hair color. And, in full honesty, Jenner’s now-dirty blonde hair looks so freaking good on her.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on May 8, Jenner showed off her new color while trying out a filter that gave her shining blue eyes – a bit jarring at first, but it grows on you. The new hair is definitely the star of the show, though. While it was harder to see in the photo, Jenner previously posted her new hair in a picture of her walking her dog, so she’s been rocking this new look since at least mid-April. The new color is also similar to the bronde color Kylie has recently been sporting. Kim and Khloé have both tried the shade out, too, so this dirty blonde color is definitely sister-approved.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for loving a dramatic hair change, but Kendall less so, typically. While Kylie and Kim love to play with wigs, extensions, and the full spectrum of color when it comes to their hair, Jenner has kept her hair pretty much the same dark brown shade and style over the years, save for a few low-maintenance cuts. The only other time the 24-year-old has debuted such a drastic hair change is when she went platinum blonde during London Fashion Week in September 2019 — though she quickly returned to her darker shade soon after.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

During this coronavirus quarantine, so many celebrities, and even people you know IRL, are trying out some new hair colors. Sarah Michelle Gellar recently went pink, Dua Lipa gave herself pink bangs, and Hayley Kiyoko has rainbow streaks, to name a few celeb hair switch-ups. It's anyone's guess which big name is up next.

If you’re looking to see more of Jenner’s new hair, it makes a quick appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. In the video, Kylie and Kendall make a cameo dancing around their backyard. And since Keeping Up With the Kardashians is still being filmed, hopefully there will plenty of blonde Jenner content to come.