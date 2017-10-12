Joe Biden On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations: His Behavior Is "Disgusting" & "Immoral"
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, former Vice President Joe Biden took on the subject of Harvey Weinstein and the multiple allegations of sexual assault that have been made against the veteran Hollywood producer. Biden didn't only condemn Weinstein, though — the former vice president had a message for those who knew about Weinstein's alleged behavior, particularly men. During a speech given at a fundraiser for the Anti-Violence Project, Biden said, according to BuzzFeed,
When reached by Elite Daily for a response to former Vice President Biden's criticism, a spokeswoman for Weinstein declined to comment.
Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein
Among "these women" to whom Biden referred, there are over two dozen people who have publicly detailed instances in which they claim the 65-year-old filmmaker had harassed them. When the first report came out from The New York Times last week, a lawyer who was then working with Weinstein said he "denies many of the accusations as patently false." In a statement to the Times, Weinstein said he was working on his behavior with therapists. The list of accusers features some of the most decorated actresses in show business, including Angelina Jolie, who wrote in an email to the New York Times,
Another who accused Weinstein of improper behavior is Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne, who took to Instagram to allege an encounter in which Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. In the post, the 25-year-old actress detailed an occasion during which Weinstein and an assistant allegedly implored her to go to his hotel room. Delevingne claimed,
Delevingne says she then abruptly began to sing, and afterwards told Weinstein she had to leave. At that point, she claimed, he tried to kiss her:
In addition to Jolie and Delevingne's accusations, over a dozen allegations were detailed in a report from The New Yorker, including claims of rape. A spokesperson for Weinstein denied accusations of rape, telling The New Yorker that the accusations are "unequivocally denied" by the producer.
More From Biden
During his speech at the Manhattan fundraiser for the Anti-Violence Project — which benefits LGBTQ victims of assault — former Vice President Biden went on to label Weinstein's alleged actions the ultimate form of abuse. Biden said,
An audio recording of part of Biden's speech can be heard in the clip below:
Listen to Joe Biden demand men in Hollywood speak up about sexual assault: "Silence is complicity"— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 12, 2017
More here https://t.co/nKpicz1W1x pic.twitter.com/lSNkydwRxF
While Biden implored men in Hollywood to speak out about sexual assault, there have been a couple that spoke about harassment that they experienced themselves. Terry Crews tweeted about an alleged assault of his own, and former Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek alluded to his experiences on Twitter.
I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger...— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017
I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017
On the other hand, a numbers of Hollywood's most notable men have chosen to remain silent on the issue, even when reached for comment. Meanwhile, other male stars who have responded — including names like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon — have faced criticism for the nature of their responses, which have been called hypocritical and insensitive.