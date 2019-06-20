There's no denying that on your wedding day, you probably want everything to go off without a hitch. After all, you have put in countless hours (and dolla billz, probably) to make your special day exactly what you want. But not even the most skilled wedding planner can control everything that happens. You never know what slip of the tongue or bridal party mishap someone's going to pull. But at least looking back on wedding fails can get funnier as time passes, which is the point Jimmy Fallon was trying to make. On June 18, Jimmy Fallon's viewers tweeted their #weddingfails for a chance to be featured on The Tonight Show, and they definitely didn't disappoint.

From rubber duck cake toppers, to a groomsman getting arrested on Bourbon Street, to saying the wrong name at the altar — a lot can go wrong the day you walk down the aisle. If your wedding goes according to plan, down to the very last detail, good for you! If it doesn't, don't freak out. It may seem like the end of the world in that moment, and it's totally fair to feel that way, but it doesn't have to. Your wedding (if you choose to have one, of course) is the day you get to start the rest of your life with that special someone, and that's the most important part, isn't it? The rest is just fluff.

So, if things don't exactly go exactly as planned on your special day, that's OK. It didn't for these Twitter users either, and they can laugh about it now. Maybe you can, too!

Whoa, that's a lot. Wow, just wow.

Iconic. Not really sure where these guys were going with that, but hey, at least they were in unison.

Getting married in an amusement park still sounds pretty cool. Giphy That'll probably be more memorable than a traditional, church wedding.

Petition to make this a new wedding tradition? I really hope she rapid-fired them at the bride and groom.

What happens in New Orleans... OK, but did you actually expect a normal wedding in New Orleans?!

Thanks, grandpappy. More importantly, why didn't someone stop him?

Fictional fails totally count. Giphy Taking a poll, who do you hate more: Ross from Friends or Ted from How I Met Your Mother?

A day to remember, truly. Poor little baby, is he OK?!

At least this happened the night before the wedding...? There are no words.

Amen. Now, did the priest do that on purpose... or did he really not think that would sound like, well, an actual threesome?

Hey, those things are important, too. If my future spouse doesn't blubber like this at my wedding, there goes forever.

Talk about a memorable wedding portrait. Hell no, mommy dearest.

Legen - wait for it - dary I mean, honestly, that's pretty epic.

Props. Hey, at least they got a free hotel room out of it!

Someone please turn this into a horror movie. This doesn't even sound real.

Ah, dads. I hope this gets turned into a dad joke.

OMG, a real-life Ross Geller. Yikes.

I can dig it, honestly. Quack, quack.

Tear it up. I think it's safe to say he won't forget that night for the rest of his life.