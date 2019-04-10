11 Tweets About Wedding Disasters That Will Make You Want To Elope

Weddings are one of the most high-pressure situations — between the cake, the bridal party, the venue, the family, and of course, the animal you’re convinced is talented enough to carry a ring down the aisle, there are a million and a half things that can go wrong. Fortunately, you have Twitter to vent to when something goes awry in the planning or execution of the big day. I had a great time sifting through tweets about wedding disasters to find the most entertaining ones to bring to you.

Your wedding is a time to bring all you friends and family together to witness you your declaring love for the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Fun, right? Except that it’s all your friends and family, and you want to prepare something nice (or even perfect) for them. Fortunately, love heals all wounds, and despite the catering-gone-wrong, your wedding can still be one of the most special days of your life. Laughing off disasters can be one of the most effective ways to forget about them, especially when they’re outside your control.

Read on to find some hilarious tweets about exactly what disasters can happen at a wedding. Cheers to the happy couple, and cheers to Twitter for delivering these laughs!

Digging for Rings At least it's warm outside! And she gets to practice her digging skills for building sandcastles later.

A Forgotten Bride Well, the good news is everyone at the service had a good chance to tune into their mindfulness. And at least he didn't use profanities (unless this tweet was edited to be cleaner).

A Competitive Bouquet That little girl seems to have a pretty strong grip! Thank goodness her mother made her return the bouquet to its rightful owner.

Change Of Plans Weddings are so stressful! I can't imagine what it's like to have something go wrong with the dress only a few weeks before.

The Wedding Heights Don't take your wedding diet too far! Those pictures last forever, but so do all pictures (thanks, Facebook, for eternally storing our photos).

Nosedive! You can't get everything you want on your wedding day — but you should probably get to stay standing. Maybe this is why wedding dresses are floor-length?

The Big Band It's great when brothers come prepared! Too bad most songs don't include a role for the djembe.

Calling Uncle It's a free source of entertainment, especially if the band is planing djembe-only music.

A Toast For Trouble Well, everyone now has full information. The party goes all night, so what is four extra hours?

Dropping The Vows Just keep staring into the other's eyes and ignore what's going on around you. Pay attention. Get married. Stay. Focused.