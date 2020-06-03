In April 2017, during an appearance on her show, Lopez told Ellen Degeneres that her first date with Rodriguez came about after they ran into each other at a restaurant. The story is shockingly boring. Lopez saw him while she was eating a cob salad and tortilla soup at a restaurant in Los Angeles, she tapped him on her way out and they small talked for a bit. Then, remembering he had her number because he had "asked for a referral" a while back, she told him to text her.

He texted asking her to dinner. Ba da bing, ba da boom. It was a date.

The two got into more detail on the first date, which took place in February 2017, in their October 2017 joint interview with Vanity Fair. First off, Rodriguez was nervous. "I didn’t know if it was a date. Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule," he said in the same interview. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation."

Lopez noticed his nerves. "I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date," she remembered. "I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute."

Needless to say, it was a date. And it went well.