It's safe to say that even 25 years after Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey first brought the Central Perk to fans' TV screens, the Friends fandom is very much alive and well. Not only did Jennifer Aniston announce her introduction to Instagram with an internet-breaking post of her Friends cast mates just a few days ago, but co-star and real-life friend Courteney Cox followed it up with a tongue-in-cheek welcome that proved that the '90s nostalgia is still going strong. Now, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreating their Friends scene during a recent interview will make you want to want to rewatch the original episode, because the Green sisters are back and better than ever.

While Aniston, Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc are definitely the most recognizable faces that fans associate with the cult favorite show, Friends superfans know that the show also boasted a ton of well-known stars, like Cole Sprouse, Paul Rudd, Winona Ryder, Bruce Willis, Christina Applegate, and Reese Witherspoon. While the latter had a small part as Rachel Green's sister Jill back in 2000, her memories of the series were no less fond, as she proved while making an appearance in a recent interview alongside Aniston.

ICYMI, the Hollywood powerhouses are currently collaborating on a brand new Apple TV+ show together titled The Morning Show, but they took a moment to take a trip down memory lane while sitting down with Access Hollywood host Scott Evans.

Michael Short/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In a YouTube clip shared by the outlet on Oct. 15, Evans can be seen challenging the actresses to recreate what was reportedly Witherspoon's favorite one-liner from the series.

"Is this [the scene] where you say the line that you love so much?" Aniston asked her co-star, to which Witherspoon responded, "Well, we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?"

While there was a slight hiccup when Aniston admitted that in fact she didn't remember the line, Witherspoon conferred with her and Aniston jumped right into character, yelling, "You can't have Ross!"

"Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy," Witherspoon then recited perfectly from memory. It's clear that she loved her small but memorable role as Rachel's jealous sister.

Access on YouTube

While the pair's upcoming show will be a major departure from Friends, you can expect some familiar faces like Mindy Kaling, Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Bel Powley, according to People. In addition, the role will mark Aniston's first return to TV since becoming a household name with Friends as she plays a longtime journalist who finds out that her co-anchor has been fired from their show due to accusations of sexual harassment. The show will be one of eight original series that will be available starting Nov. 1 through the new Apple TV+ streaming service, so I'd mark my calendar if you're looking forward to seeing Aniston grace the small screen once again.

In the meantime, I'd suggest heading on over to Aniston's internet-breaking Instagram account for some major Friends nostalgia, because this post about the co-stars' reunion literally never gets old.