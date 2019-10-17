There's a new Instagram queen in town. Jennifer Aniston is royalty in all aspects of the word. Whether she's floating down a red carpet or just running to the store, she manages to instantly snap up attention wherever she goes. Until now, we've been stuck with nothing but paparazzi photos of the actress. But good news: Aniston has finally joined Instagram! Not only that, but she broke records while doing so, beating out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's prior record to hit one million followers faster than anyone in history. As America's Sweetheart, it's not hard to believe Jennifer Aniston broke Meghan and Harry's Instagram record, but it sure is impressive.

Aniston snatched the social media crown from the royal couple at lightning speed, I'll say that. When she joined on Oct. 15, it took a mere five hours and 16 minutes for her to become the fastest person to rack up one million followers on the 'Gram. Casual.

The news was announced by Guinness World Records, who had previously doled out the same accolade to Meghan and Harry. The royals reached one million followers back in April when it took them just five hours and 45 minutes to hit the marker.

So, what was Aniston's first post? It was a nod to the past that will have fans of her former hit show, Friends, freaking out.

Why, you ask? Well, all of Aniston's old co-stars from the beloved sitcom were in it! The snapshot was taken as a selfie, but the actress managed to fit five of her favorite "friends" in the pic. In her inaugural post, she was joined by her Friends castmates Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. Basically, it was the ultimate throwback for Friends fans. And while there was no mention of that long-awaited reunion from the cast, Aniston did include a caption that referenced the show.

"And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned the photo.

People flocked to Instagram to follow Aniston so quickly that the app ended up glitching. Yep, she managed to break Instagram. For the star's second post, she joked about breaking the internet with her viral profile.

"I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️," Aniston wrote alongside a clip from her upcoming series, The Morning Show.

The actress even got the sweetest welcome from her famous pals. Aniston's comments section filled with sweet messages from fellow stars!

"Welcome to the madness 😘😘😘😘❤️💜💋💋💋💋💋💋💋," Salma Hayek wrote, while Lisa Kurdrow chimed in with an excited, "Woo hoo! WOOooooOOO!!

"Yay 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 so happy you are here @jenniferaniston 🥰💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🕺🏻," Eric Buterbaugh wrote.

Sarah Hyland was perhaps the most excited of all. She shared a sweet throwback of herself with Aniston and actor Paul Rudd from their film Object of My Affection.

"In honor of @jenniferaniston getting an Instagram I’m reposting this picture from almost 24 years ago. Neither she, Paul Rudd, nor myself have aged since 1996. I love ya fake mama! ❤️ #objectofmyaffection," she wrote.

Aniston has also been posting to her Instagram story so clearly, she's already a pro! If you're a Friends fan, you'll def want to go follow her so you don't miss out on more references from the show!