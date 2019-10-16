Mark your calendars, people, because Oct. 15 is going to go down in history. If you somehow happened to miss the push notifications, group chat messages, and IRL convos, Jennifer Aniston is on Instagram. This is a big deal because not only did the sitcom icon finally create an account at long last, but her arrival to the 'gram actually caused the app to malfunction due to the millions of people (myself included) who rushed to follow her. And IG wasn't the only social media platform overtaken by the star; countless hilarious tweets about Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram started populating the moment she made her account.

You see, not only did Aniston join the masses on Instagram, but she also posted her first photo, and it truly couldn't *be* any more iconic. Though her selfie is dimly-lit and pretty grainy, Friends fans would recognize the faces in her pic anywhere: In addition to Aniston, there's Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. Yep, the Friends friends are all there, in what People reports is the first photo of all six actors together since their show ended in 2004.

As you can see, Aniston's arrival to Instagram was met with tons of excitement from users on fellow app Twitter:

Many fans were extra pumped to see the sweet ways Aniston's former cast mates welcomed her to the app.

But the Friends stars weren't the only celebs to celebrate Aniston's arrival. The popular account Comments By Celebs tweeted out a whole list of famous people who commented on Aniston's first post to welcome her to their world. It's... extensive.

Reese Witherspoon, who once played Rachel's sister Jill in an episode of Friends and will soon co-star with Aniston in the upcoming AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, also took time to send out a special message about this momentous occasion:

According to Guinness World Records, Aniston now holds the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers, with a time of five hours and 16 minutes. Within 24 hours of joining the app, she gained 7.5 million followers, and the number continues to grow.

Personally, I'm so happy for her and not at all jealous that she has so many followers. However, her entrance to IG did come with a bit of a hiccup. Apparently, once word got out about America's sweetheart having an account, so many people tried to follow her at once that her "follow" button stopped working for a bit. Naturally, people had many things to say about that.

Thankfully, the glitch was fixed before any Friends fans had to go full Red Ross. Users are now able to follow Aniston with no problem, and if you're not already, you definitely should. Not only do I predict there will be more fire content on her grid, but the star is also already making dreams come true by posting Instagram stories and interacting with other stars. So far, one of the best Anist-agram moments fans have noticed is that she liked a silly selfie of her former on-screen stepson, Cole Sprouse.

TBH, Aniston already seems like a pro at the whole Instagram thing, but if she needs any help navigating the nuances of the app, I'll be there for her.