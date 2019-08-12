'The Morning Show' Trailer Teases Drama With Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon shocked everyone in 2017 by making a big jump to television to produce and star in Big Little Lies, the hit HBO adaptation that boasted some seriously high-wattage star power. And now, Witherspoon is tackling her next prestige TV project with another super impressive cast of stars. The Morning Show trailer with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston just dropped, and it will have fans pumped for some serious drama between Witherspoon, Aniston, and Steve Carell.

The tense first look at the highly anticipated new drama only offers a glimpse at the main characters through photos and posters as the camera weaves through the television news studio setting, but viewers can hear them via voiceover... and they do not sound too happy. Throughout the teaser, the voices of Aniston, Witherspoon, and Carell trade ominous barbs, such as Aniston seething, "I can guarantee that you are underestimating me" and Witherspoon saying, "They want to trust that the person telling them the truth about the world is an honest person."

Although the trailer does not offer up any new details on the plot of The Morning Show, it definitely lets fans know they can expect a lot of drama between the three lead characters, all of whom are journalists on a morning news show. Check out the tense new trailer for yourself below:

Apple TV on YouTube

As shown in the trailer, Aniston and Carell seem to play a married couple in The Morning Show. Their characters Karen and Mitch share the last name Kessler, and a shot in the trailer shows a photo of the two smiling together. It also seems as though they work together on the morning news program, along with Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson. Clearly, the three get into some pretty big arguments, both interpersonal and over how the news should be delivered.

Not heard in the trailer, the rest of the show's cast is rounded out by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.

While The Morning Show serves as Witherspoon's second major TV project, it also marks major returns to television prominence for Carell and Aniston. Both actors rose to fame on mega-popular sitcoms (The Office and Friends, respectively), but then largely left the TV scene to focus on film careers. Interestingly enough, Witherspoon and Aniston have worked together before on Friends, when Witherspoon guest-starred in two episodes as Rachel Green's flighty youngest sister Jill.

NBC

To celebrate the release of the Morning Show trailer, Witherspoon tweeted that she had a great time working with Aniston and Carell on the show, which is due out this fall on Apple's new streaming platform Apple TV+.

The Morning Show is one of several new original series Apple has announced to premiere on its new streaming service. Other exciting upcoming shows include a comedy series about Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, and a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories anthology series.

The Morning Show does not have an exact release date yet, but it should premiere pretty soon after Apple TV+ debuts on Sept. 20.