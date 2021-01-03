It's a brand new year filled with endless possibilities and a clean slate to work with. What could go wrong? Well, truth be told, just because a new year has begun doesn't mean you're instantly working with a new you. It takes a lot of effort and patience to keep up with your resolutions and work on being the person you want to be. Some may be breezing on through the entry to 2021, while others might be feeling the weight of everything that needs to get done. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 4, 2021, don't worry, because it gets better.

2021 is asking a lot from you. After all, 2020 was a far more difficult year than most and it caused plenty of longstanding structures to crumble so that something new can be built in their place. Ever since the revitalizing Saturn-Jupiter conjunction took place on the winter solstice of December 2020, the cosmos have been pushing you away from your past and encouraging you to embrace a new beginning. However, a new beginning doesn't happen overnight.

This week, you might really start feeling the pressure. On Jan. 4, messenger Mercury will join forces with dark and transformative Pluto, upping the intensity of the way you communicate and investigate. You will be pushed to explore taboo subjects and look past the surface, however, you might not be totally comfortable with what you find. On Jan. 8, Mercury will then form a square with testy and aggressive Mars, paving the way for conflicts, impulsivity, and ego-driven thinking. By Jan. 9, Mercury will form a conjunction with serious, inhibiting, and disciplinary Saturn, which could tinge your perspective with pessimism if you don't have a goal to focus on.

If you were born under the influence of Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, here's how you can make the best of it:

Gemini: You're Currently Embracing Deeper Intellectual Depths

Your thoughts and feelings may take you to some uncomfortable places this week, Gemini. You might find yourself overanalyzing or picking things apart until you're unhappy with what you find. However, this also means your brain power has a ton of potential this week. Remember that you do have the power to control your thoughts to some extent. Your mind will latch on to whatever you feed it, so focus on a subject that you want to learn about; something that will benefit you to know about and understand.

Libra: You're Being Encouraged To Nurture Your Inner Life

Have you been ignoring your feelings? Have you been running away from your intuition? This week is encouraging you to look deep inside your heart, Libra. Forget all the noise about your career, your goals, and your outer commitments for one second and focus on what lies within. How can you nurture your emotional relationships? How can you put some loving effort into your home environment? How can you be a family member your loved ones can rely on? Work on establishing a healthy balance between your work and your private life.

Aquarius: You Might Feel Way More Sensitive Than Usual

Your usual barriers and boundaries are much lower than usual this week, Aquarius. It's as if everything is affecting you and tapping into your emotions. Mars has officially entered your sensitive fourth house of home and family, which is encouraging you to solve problems through nurturing and empathy rather than aggressively pushing. You're maneuvering through your reality with your heart on your sleeve at the moment, and although it's beautiful, it might also feel overwhelming. Give yourself what you need.