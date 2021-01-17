One of the many beautiful things about astrology is that it's cyclical. The planets are constantly shifting into different zodiac signs and working with a cosmic calendar of their own. A happy transit doesn't last forever, but neither does a difficult one. Everything in astrology, like all things, is temporary. That's why one of the most important things astrology can teach you is to savor the present moment, even the challenging ones. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 18, 2021, don't worry. Even though it might not feel easy, it won't last forever, but in the meantime, try to embrace the lessons the cosmos are trying to teach you.

As of Jan. 19, the sun will leave behind serious, ambitious, and hardworking Capricorn and enter fixed air sign Aquarius. While some will appreciate this change, water signs might feel overwhelmed by what it represents for them and the themes this season brings to the surface. Aquarius is an eccentric, zany, and humanitarian air sign that brings ideas to the forefront and finds a way to tap into what brings everyone together. Aquarius has a vision for the future, but it can sometimes be stubborn and inflexible in its vision. If your sun or rising happens to fall under Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, Aquarius season might leave you doing a lot of internal work as you come to terms with the vision you have of your own inner world.

For water signs, the intensity will build until Jan. 23, when the sun and stoic Saturn join forces, placing even more pressure on their shoulders. It's time to step up to the plate and do what needs to be done, but remember — the work always begins with forgiveness and extending kindness to yourself.

Cancer: You're Facing Your Shadow Self And Searching Deep

As of this week, the sun has entered your smoldering and intense eighth house. This is the house of death and rebirth, as well as transformation. You may be feeling the weight of all your energetic attachments. Whether you have financial debts to pay off or spiritual attachments that you're ready to leave behind, this week is all about managing your investments. It may be time to leave behind something that's been holding you back so that you can reinvest your time, energy, and possibly even money in something worthwhile.

Scorpio: You May Need To Slow Down And Nurture Your Heart

Now's the time to really tap into your heart and understand what your heart needs and what it's feeling. The sun has entered your sentimental and private fourth house of home and family, making this a week centered on reconnecting with your roots, cleansing your personal space, and taking care of matters behind the scenes. However, this week could also lead to unexpected relationship developments as the Mars-Uranus conjunction rocks your partnership-oriented seventh house. However, just because a relationship changes doesn't necessarily mean it's time to give up.

Pisces: You're In An Emotional And Spiritual Place Right Now

You're tapping into that deep, emotional, and spiritual world from where you were born, Pisces. The sun has entered your 12th house of the subconscious, immersing you in your own internal world. This may leave you feeling detached from the "real" world, making it all the more difficult to get tasks done and stay ambitious in your career. If you feel like you're falling behind, give yourself what you need, and right now, what you may need is therapy and deep healing. Give yourself a chance to feel whatever you've been holding inside so you can set it free.