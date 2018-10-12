Jack Brooksbank Put On Glasses To See Princess Eugenie Walk Down The Aisle & I'm Sobbing

All eyes were on Princess Eugenie this morning as she made her way down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to wed Jack Brooksbank — for good reason. Between the regal wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, the heirloom emerald and diamond tiara, and the sheer expression of joy on her face, it's easy to understand why. But one person in particular wanted to ensure he got a good look. Jack Brooksbank put on glasses to see Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle in order to get the clearest view possible, and the moment was undeniably sweet.

Jack is typically photographed without any eyewear; he also chose to forgo glasses for the photos he and Eugenie took to celebrate their engagement. But as royal reporter Elizabeth Holmes noted on Instagram Stories, Jack wore his glasses to watch his bride walk down the aisle, but put them away once she reached the altar.

As Vogue Australia observed, his plan to commit the spectacular moment to memory was slightly foiled when he appeared overcome with emotion at the sight of his new wife. He briefly removed the tortoiseshell-rimmed glasses to wipe away tears.

When Eugenie joined him at the altar, Jack gave his glasses to his brother and best man, Thomas Brooksbank, for safe keeping. He kept the glasses off for the remainder of his wedding day.

Instagram/eholmes

The sweet moment didn't stop there. Shortly after, per DailyMail.com, Jack whispered to Eugenie, "You look perfect." (He is correct!) And that's reportedly not the only loving comment he made. According to lip reader Tina Lannin of 121Captions, the sight of Eugenie caused him to say, "Oh, my heart. Oh, break my heart."

The couple first met a number of years ago while vacationing in Verbier, Switzerland. Eugenie and Jack told the sweet story during their engagement interview on BBC's The One Show with host Matt Baker. He said they were introduced by mutual friends and that it was truly "love at first sight," while she added, "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love, and we have the same passions and drive for life ... It's so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone."

Jack proposed when they were visiting Nicaragua and managed to catch his future wife off-guard. "I actually said this is an incredible moment," Eugenie recalled in their engagement interview, "and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon."

Royal fans must be grateful that she said yes — because watching Eugenie, Jack, and 850 guests celebrate their love today in a stunning ceremony was such a special treat.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!