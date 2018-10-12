Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank were married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, Oct. 12. The couple seemed seriously in love, and Jack Brooksbank's comment to Princess Eugenie at the altar was so sweet. How can you tell that Eugenie and Brooksbank were filled with happiness on Friday? Well, the groom's comment at the altar when his beautiful bride arrived tells all you need to know.

Per DailyMail.com, Brooksbank was taken aback by his bride in her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos dress. Being a man in love, Brooksbank couldn't help but whisper to Eugenie, "You look perfect." OK, that might be the sweetest thing a bride could ever want to hear on her wedding day. Plus, it looked like it was totally genuine and just what he was feeling in the moment, which makes it even that much more adorable.

Another aspect of the day that was totally perfect? The couple's chosen location for the nuptials: St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. If that sounds familiar to you, there's good reason. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were married at the same exact place just about five months ago on May 19, 2018.

While that's well and good, Friday, Oct. 12 was all about Eugenie and Brooksbank. And from the way Brooksbank was (rightfully) taken with his bride, it seems like his only focus was Eugenie. IMO, wedding days should be all about the bride, and if that comes in the form of your husband complimenting you right as you arrive at the altar, that's even better.

It's no surprise that these two are all smiles on their wedding day, though, because they've been dating for about seven years, after meeting at a Swiss ski resort, naturally. Clearly, things went well after that first meeting, because, well, here I am talking about how in love they looked on their wedding day.

Eugenie and Brooksbank weren't the only happy faces on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the ceremony and celebration. Even though Eugenie's mother and father, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, are separated, they were both there for their youngest daughter's big day. Eugenie looked thrilled as her father walked her down the aisle to Brooksbank, where he was, as you now know, waiting to shower her in compliments. Sorry not sorry for constantly brining up that adorable moment at the altar, you guys, but it's just too... dare I say, "perfect"?

Sarah Ferguson was also beaming as she entered St. George's Chapel to see Eugenie walk down the aisle. There's nothing quite like that proud mom look, am I right?

Other notable guests in attendance included Eugenie's first cousins Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex along with their respective better halves, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

While they all looked great, I think I'd like to take it back to Eugenie and Brooksbank just one more time. This is a day all about celebrating their love, right? I mean, just look at these two all in love in their carriage, following the ceremony.

OK, do you now believe that Eugenie and Brooksbank might be the sweetest newlyweds ever? Great, then I think my work here is done. Congrats to the happy couple!