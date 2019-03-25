On March 22, the thing most of America had been waiting for finally happened: Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report in the investigation as to whether President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign actively colluded with Russian operatives. This two-year investigation had been a hot topic of discussion among many Americans, including the Trump family themselves. Well, judging by Ivanka Trump's tweet about the Mueller report, it looks like the first family is enjoying this so-called "total exoneration."

On March 22, Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into whether the Trump organization colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election, submitting his report to Attorney General William Barr. A few days later, on Sunday, March 24, Barr released a summary of the special counsel's report to Congress and the public, which explains what was, and was not, found. In the summary, Barr wrote that the special counsel's office did not find that the Trump campaign or its members had conspired with Russia. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also "concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense." However, Mueller also stated in one of the few quotes from the report, that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." So, there's that. Despite the quote, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in a statement emailed to Elite Daily that "the findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States."

That seems to be in line with what the president thinks. On March 24, Trump took to Twitter to claim that the report was a "total exoneration," and on March 24, first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump also took to Twitter to support her father in a subtle, but not-so-subtle way. How so? She tweeted out a short Abraham Lincoln quote, writing,

Truth is generally the best vindication against slander. — Abraham Lincoln

Ivanka Trump's tweet received a lot of attention from her followers, and even her own family. In response to the quote, her older brother, Donald Trump Jr., quoted her tweet with a reply of his own. "Memes are also quite effective," he wrote, along with several laughing emojis.

Even if the report found no collusion, that doesn't mean investigations into Donald Trump are ending anytime soon. The House Judiciary Committee is still receiving documents from notable past and present members of the Trump administration, such as former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and, reportedly, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Representatives of Hicks declined to comment to Elite Daily on the matter, while representatives of Kushner did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. In addition, President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, along with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, have testified in front of the committee in regards to their experience working with Trump.

The president is still facing other investigations, including ones into payments sent to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, and how the Trump inauguration committee raised and spent $107 million towards Trump's inauguration. So, despite Trump's confidence following Mueller's findings, it looks like he's not out of hot water quite yet. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the ongoing investigations, but did not hear back in time for publication.

As the Mueller report closes, a few more doors open. This may have been one of the most anticipated moments over the past few years, but the drama isn't ending anytime soon. Stay buckled everyone, because the bumpy ride isn't over.