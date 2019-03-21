It looks like the House Judiciary Committee is pulling out all the stops, and that includes bringing back some familiar faces. As Donald Trump continues to be scrutinized by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Hope Hicks is giving documents to the House Judiciary Committee, and that might spell trouble. Heat up that kettle, folks.

Late Thursday, March 20, CNN reported that Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, plans to hand over documents to the House Judiciary Committee after chairman Jerry Nadler sent her a letter requesting she send them. A spokesperson for Nadler told CNN that Hicks had agreed to send the requested documents. Elite Daily reached out to Nadler's office for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply. The documents will reportedly include information on topics such as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's false statements to Congress, former FBI Director James Comey's firing, payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, and, of course, the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting conducted by Donald Trump Jr. A lawyer for Hicks declined to comment to Elite Daily on Hicks' decision to send over the documents or what they might contain.

While Hicks may no longer be working at the White House anymore, it's safe to say that the information she might have could mean drama for the Trump administration. Not only did she work as the communications director, but she was also one of the main staffers during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. So, she could have some serious tea to spill.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Hicks resigned from her position as communications director in late February 2018 to join New Fox, the company that was born after 21st Century Fox merged with Walt Disney Company, as their executive vice president and chief communications officer. Unlike most White House staffers' resignation, Trump only had wonderful things to say about Hicks and all the work she had done for him and his administration while speaking to The New York Times in February 2018. There was no salty tweet in sight. He said,

Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.

Despite leaving on good terms, rumor has it that Hicks left due to her Feb. 27, 2018, testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee, where she admitted she had been required to tell "white lies" during her job. Despite that statement, she was vehement that she never lied about matters involving Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Elite Daily reached out to a lawyer for Hicks for comment on her testimony, but did not immediately hear back.

Over the past few years, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating whether the Trump campaign actively colluded with operatives during the 2016 presidential election, and apparently, that report is coming to a close very soon. In addition, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee in February about his experience working for Trump, and he brought literal receipts.

Clearly, the House Judiciary Committee isn't playing any games concerning Trump, and that includes bringing former employees into battle. Sit back and enjoy, people, because the series finale could be coming very soon.