Another one bites the dust. Long-time White House staffer Hope Hicks is resigning from the White House, The New York Times reported on Feb. 28, leaving her position as communications director for the Trump administration. Hicks was one of President Trump's longest serving advisors.

According to The Times, Hicks has been planning on resigning from her position for months, relaying to a close friend that felt that she "accomplished what she could do" with her role as communications director. Her resignation came the day after her eight-hour testimony in front of the House of Intelligence, where she admitted to having been required to tell "white lies" throughout her job. However, she did claim she never lied about anything surrounding the Russian interference investigation during the 2016 election. Hicks is the latest staff member to leave, after helping Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and later becoming a white house aide.

According to The Times, it's still to be determined where Hicks will go or when she will officially step down from her position, but many suspect it'll be in the next few weeks. President Trump spoke to The Times about Hicks's resignation, praising her work for the past three years.

He said,

Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.

Hicks is perhaps known to be the enigma of the Trump Administration. The communications director regularly declined sit-down interviews and never appeared at the white house podiums during press briefings. This might be due to her lack of experience at the beginning of her brush with politics as a member of Trump's election campaign. Or perhaps she plans on returning to modeling? Mystery mystery.

More to come.