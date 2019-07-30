I learned a long time ago not to believe every story I hear, but every now and then, I fall pray to the rumor mill and end up pouring myself a piping hot cup of tea. Today's tea, you ask? A recent interview with longtime model in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has everyone asking the same question: Is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2019 canceled? Well, said model may have spilled the beans.

So how did this rumor get started? Believe it or not, the tea was first spilled by Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik, who first modeled in the show way back in 2011. Per Cosmopolitan, the model recently talked to The Daily Telegraph and had some less-than-promising words to say about the future of the show. In fact, she claimed that the show itself wouldn't be occuring this year. "Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," Shaik told The Daily Telegraph, and oh? This is news to me? Elite Daily reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment on whether the show is actually canceled, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

While the brand itself has yet to confirm if this is the capital T Truth, there has been lots of uncertainty regarding the general future of the longtime fashion show:

Who can forget the intense drama surrounding last year's highly Fashion Show, after which Victoria's Secret now-former chief of marketing Ed Razek completely dismissed the idea of adding transgender or plus-size models to the show. Rightfully so, many people were unhappy with these comments, of course, and severe backlash ensued for the brand. Later, in May 2019, it was reported by the New York Times that the special will no longer be aired on network television.

This news was revealed in an email from Leslie Wexner, chief executive of L Brands, VS' parent company, according to The Times, in which he noted the business' need to "evolve and change to grow." "With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," wrote Wexner.

And with that, Wexner said the televised special would be no more:

"Going forward we don't believe network television is the right fit," Wexner's email continued, per The Times. He further noted that the brand's focus on changing things up in 2019 and developing a "new kind of event."

Who can say, but perhaps Shaik's comments about the show not happening were about it not airing on TV, rather than about it being completely canceled?

Again, there has been no official comment, but Shaik's interview may allude to the show being canceled overall. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel," she told The Daily Telegraph, adding optimistically, "But I'm sure in the future something will happen which I'm pretty sure about."

Until Victoria's Secret releases an official statement, it's safe to say it feels like things with the show are relatively up in the air. Although, you won't catch it on TV — that much we know for sure.